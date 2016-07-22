July 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in Manchester, England England 1st innings A. Cook b Amir 105 A. Hales b Amir 10 J. Root not out 141 J. Vince c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 18 G. Ballance b R. Ali 23 C. Woakes not out 2 Extras (lb-3 nb-7 w-5) 15 Total (for 4 wickets, 89 overs) 314 Fall of wickets: 1-25 A. Hales,2-210 A. Cook,3-238 J. Vince,4-311 G. Ballance To bat: B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 20 - 4 - 63 - 2(w-1) R. Ali 20 - 3 - 69 - 2(w-2) W. Riaz 16 - 1 - 59 - 0(nb-7 w-2) Y. Shah 31 - 5 - 111 - 0 Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson