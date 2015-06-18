June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and India on Thursday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 60 S. Sarkar run out (, Raina) 54 L. Das lbw b Ashwin 8 M. Rahim c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 14 S. Al Hasan c Jadeja b U. Yadav 52 Sa. Rahman b Jadeja 41 Nas. Hossain c Jadeja b U. Yadav 34 M. Mortaza c Ro. Sharma b M. Sharma 21 R. Hossain c M. Sharma b B. Kumar 4 T. Ahmed c Kohli b B. Kumar 2 M. Rahman not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-3 w-6) 17 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-102 S. Sarkar,2-123 T. Iqbal,3-129 L. Das,4-146 M. Rahim,5-229 Sa. Rahman,6-267 S. Al Hasan,7-282 Nas. Hossain,8-286 R. Hossain,9-298 T. Ahmed,10-307 M. Mortaza Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 37 - 2(nb-1 w-1) U. Yadav 8 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-2) M. Sharma 4.4 - 0 - 53 - 1(nb-1) S. Raina 10 - 0 - 40 - 0 R. Jadeja 8 - 0 - 48 - 1(nb-1) V. Kohli 2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-1) India Innings Ro. Sharma c Mortaza b M. Rahman 63 S. Dhawan c Rahim b Ahmed 30 V. Kohli c Rahim b Ahmed 1 A. Rahane c Nas. Hossain b M. Rahman 9 S. Raina b M. Rahman 40 M. Dhoni c Rahim b Al Hasan 5 R. Jadeja c Sarkar b M. Rahman 32 R. Ashwin c Rahim b M. Rahman 0 B. Kumar not out 25 M. Sharma c Rahim b Mortaza 11 U. Yadav lbw b Al Hasan 2 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 46 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-95 S. Dhawan,2-101 V. Kohli,3-105 Ro. Sharma,4-115 A. Rahane,5-128 M. Dhoni,6-188 S. Raina,7-188 R. Ashwin,8-195 R. Jadeja,9-219 M. Sharma,10-228 U. Yadav Bowling M. Rahman 9.2 - 1 - 50 - 5(w-1) T. Ahmed 6 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-5) M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 R. Hossain 6 - 0 - 36 - 0 Nas. Hossain 6.4 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 33 - 2 Referees Umpire: Enamul Haque Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anisur Rahman Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Bangladesh won by 79 runs