Cricket-Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and India on Thursday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 60 S. Sarkar run out (, Raina) 54 L. Das lbw b Ashwin 8 M. Rahim c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 14 S. Al Hasan c Jadeja b U. Yadav 52 Sa. Rahman b Jadeja 41 Nas. Hossain c Jadeja b U. Yadav 34 M. Mortaza c Ro. Sharma b M. Sharma 21 R. Hossain c M. Sharma b B. Kumar 4 T. Ahmed c Kohli b B. Kumar 2 M. Rahman not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-3 w-6) 17 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-102 S. Sarkar,2-123 T. Iqbal,3-129 L. Das,4-146 M. Rahim,5-229 Sa. Rahman,6-267 S. Al Hasan,7-282 Nas. Hossain,8-286 R. Hossain,9-298 T. Ahmed,10-307 M. Mortaza Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 37 - 2(nb-1 w-1) U. Yadav 8 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-2) M. Sharma 4.4 - 0 - 53 - 1(nb-1) S. Raina 10 - 0 - 40 - 0 R. Jadeja 8 - 0 - 48 - 1(nb-1) V. Kohli 2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-1) India Innings Ro. Sharma c Mortaza b M. Rahman 63 S. Dhawan c Rahim b Ahmed 30 V. Kohli c Rahim b Ahmed 1 A. Rahane c Nas. Hossain b M. Rahman 9 S. Raina b M. Rahman 40 M. Dhoni c Rahim b Al Hasan 5 R. Jadeja c Sarkar b M. Rahman 32 R. Ashwin c Rahim b M. Rahman 0 B. Kumar not out 25 M. Sharma c Rahim b Mortaza 11 U. Yadav lbw b Al Hasan 2 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 46 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-95 S. Dhawan,2-101 V. Kohli,3-105 Ro. Sharma,4-115 A. Rahane,5-128 M. Dhoni,6-188 S. Raina,7-188 R. Ashwin,8-195 R. Jadeja,9-219 M. Sharma,10-228 U. Yadav Bowling M. Rahman 9.2 - 1 - 50 - 5(w-1) T. Ahmed 6 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-5) M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 R. Hossain 6 - 0 - 36 - 0 Nas. Hossain 6.4 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 33 - 2 Referees Umpire: Enamul Haque Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anisur Rahman Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Bangladesh won by 79 runs
March 24 India have added fit-again fast bowler Mohammed Shami to their squad for the fourth and final test against Australia in Dharamsala, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.