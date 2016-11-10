Nov 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between India and England on Thursday in Rajkot, India
England 1st innings (Overnight: 311-4)
A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 21
H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 31
J. Root c&b U. Yadav 124
B. Duckett c Rahane b R. Ashwin 13
M. Ali b Shami 117
B. Stokes c Saha b U. Yadav 128
J. Bairstow c Saha b Shami 46
C. Woakes c Saha b Jadeja 4
A. Rashid c U. Yadav b Jadeja 5
Z. Ansari lbw b Mishra 32
S. Broad not out 6
Extras (b-5 lb-4 nb-1) 10
Total (all out, 159.3 overs) 537
Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Cook,2-76 H. Hameed,3-102 B. Duckett,4-281 J. Root,5-343 M. Ali,6-442 J. Bairstow,7-451 C. Woakes,8-465 A. Rashid,9-517 B. Stokes,10-537 Z. Ansari
Bowling
M. Shami 28.1 - 5 - 65 - 2
U. Yadav 31.5 - 3 - 112 - 2
R. Ashwin 46 - 3 - 167 - 2
R. Jadeja 30 - 4 - 86 - 3(nb-1)
A. Mishra 23.3 - 3 - 98 - 1
India 1st innings
M. Vijay not out 25
G. Gambhir not out 28
Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-1) 10
Total (for no loss, 23 overs) 63
Fall of wickets:
To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav, A. Mishra
Bowling
S. Broad 5 - 1 - 20 - 0
C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 17 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 6 - 2 - 6 - 0
Z. Ansari 3 - 0 - 3 - 0
A. Rashid 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle