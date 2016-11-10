Nov 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings 504 (D. de Silva 127, A. Gunaratne 116, U. Tharanga 79) Zimbabwe 1st innings 272 (B. Chari 80, C. Ervine 64, S. Williams 58; R. Herath 5-89) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 258 for 9 decl (D. Karunaratne 88, K. Perera 62; G. Cremer 4-91) Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Overnight: 180-7; Target: 491 runs) T. Mawoyo c D. de Silva b Herath 15 B. Chari b Herath 8 H. Masakadza lbw b Herath 10 C. Ervine c D. de Silva b Herath 72 S. Williams c K. Mendis b Kumara 45 M. Waller c K. Perera b D. de Silva 0 P. Moor c K. Mendis b Herath 20 G. Cremer b Herath 5 D. Tiripano not out 16 C. Mumba lbw b Herath 1 C. Mpofu lbw b Herath 20 Extras (b-12 lb-6 w-3) 21 Total (all out, 58 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-16 B. Chari,2-32 H. Masakadza,3-39 T. Mawoyo,4-113 S. Williams,5-114 M. Waller,6-166 P. Moor,7-176 G. Cremer,8-195 C. Ervine,9-201 C. Mumba,10-233 C. Mpofu Bowling S. Lakmal 15 - 2 - 58 - 0 R. Herath 23 - 6 - 63 - 8 D. Perera 8 - 1 - 42 - 0 L. Kumara 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-1) D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 10 - 1 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 257 runs