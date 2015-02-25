Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Ireland and United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Brisbane, Australia United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali c Sorensen b K. O'Brien 45 A. Berenger c Porterfield b Stirling 13 K. Chandran c K. O'Brien b Stirling 0 K. Khan lbw b Dockrell 36 S. Patil c Stirling b K. O'Brien 2 S. Anwar c Wilson b Sorensen 106 R. Mustafa c Wilson b Cusack 2 A. Javed c Joyce b Sorensen 42 M. Naveed c&b Cusack 13 M. Tauqir not out 2 M. Guruge not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-11) 17 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-49 A. Berenger,2-53 K. Chandran,3-73 A. Ali,4-78 S. Patil,5-125 K. Khan,6-131 R. Mustafa,7-238 A. Javed,8-269 S. Anwar,9-276 M. Naveed Bowling J. Mooney 6 - 0 - 32 - 0(nb-1 w-2) M. Sorensen 10 - 0 - 60 - 2 A. Cusack 10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-3) P. Stirling 10 - 0 - 27 - 2(w-1) K. O'Brien 7 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-4) G. Dockrell 7 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) Ireland Innings W. Porterfield b Tauqir 37 P. Stirling c Patil b Guruge 3 E. Joyce c Patil b Javed 37 N. O'Brien lbw b Tauqir 17 A. Balbirnie c sub b Naveed 30 G. Wilson c Javed b Naveed 80 K. O'Brien c Naveed b Javed 50 J. Mooney c Ali b Javed 2 A. Cusack not out 5 G. Dockrell not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-2 w-2) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 49.2 overs) 279 Fall of wickets: 1-4 P. Stirling,2-72 E. Joyce,3-94 W. Porterfield,4-97 N. O'Brien,5-171 A. Balbirnie,6-243 K. O'Brien,7-259 J. Mooney,8-267 G. Wilson Did not bat: M. Sorensen Bowling M. Naveed 9.2 - 1 - 65 - 2(nb-1) M. Guruge 7 - 0 - 21 - 1(w-1) A. Javed 10 - 0 - 60 - 3 M. Tauqir 9 - 0 - 38 - 2(nb-1) R. Mustafa 9 - 0 - 45 - 0 K. Chandran 5 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Ireland won by 2 wickets