July 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India 1st innings M. Vijay c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 7 S. Dhawan lbw b Bishoo 84 C. Pujara c K. Brathwaite b Bishoo 16 V. Kohli b Gabriel 200 A. Rahane c Da. Bravo b Bishoo 22 R. Ashwin c Gabriel b K. Brathwaite 113 W. Saha st Dowrich b K. Brathwaite 40 A. Mishra c Holder b K. Brathwaite 53 M. Shami not out 17 Extras (b-6 lb-2 nb-6) 14 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 161.5 overs) 566 Fall of wickets: 1-14 M. Vijay,2-74 C. Pujara,3-179 S. Dhawan,4-236 A. Rahane,5-404 V. Kohli,6-475 W. Saha,7-526 R. Ashwin,8-566 A. Mishra Did not bat: I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Gabriel 21 - 5 - 65 - 2(nb-4) J. Holder 24 - 4 - 83 - 0(nb-2) C. Brathwaite 25 - 5 - 80 - 0 R. Chase 34 - 3 - 102 - 0 D. Bishoo 43 - 1 - 163 - 3 K. Brathwaite 14.5 - 1 - 65 - 3 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite not out 11 R. Chandrika c Saha b Shami 16 Da. Bravo not out 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-1) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 16 overs) 31 Fall of wickets: 1-30 R. Chandrika To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, C. Brathwaite, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 6 - 3 - 12 - 0(nb-2) U. Yadav 4 - 3 - 5 - 0 M. Shami 3 - 0 - 6 - 1(w-1) R. Ashwin 3 - 1 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle