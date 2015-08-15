Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 183 (A. Mathews 64, D. Chandimal 59; R. Ashwin 6-46)
India 1st innings 375 (S. Dhawan 134, V. Kohli 103, W. Saha 60; T. Kaushal 5-134)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings 367 (D. Chandimal 162no; R. Ashwin 4-114)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 23-1; Target: 176 runs)
L. Rahul lbw b Herath 5
S. Dhawan c&b Kaushal 28
I. Sharma lbw b Herath 10
Ro. Sharma b Herath 4
V. Kohli c K. Silva b Kaushal 3
A. Rahane c Mathews b Herath 36
W. Saha st Chandimal b Herath 2
H. Singh c K. Silva b Herath 1
R. Ashwin c Prasad b Herath 3
A. Mishra c Karunaratne b Kaushal 15
V. Aaron not out 1
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 112
Fall of wickets: 1-12 L. Rahul,2-30 I. Sharma,3-34 Ro. Sharma,4-45 V. Kohli,5-60 S. Dhawan,6-65 W. Saha,7-67 H. Singh,8-81 R. Ashwin,9-102 A. Rahane,10-112 A. Mishra
Bowling
D. Prasad 4 - 2 - 4 - 0(nb-1)
R. Herath 21 - 6 - 48 - 7
T. Kaushal 17.5 - 1 - 47 - 3
N. Pradeep 6 - 3 - 8 - 0
A. Mathews 1 - 0 - 3 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: Sri Lanka won by 63 runs