Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 183 (A. Mathews 64, D. Chandimal 59; R. Ashwin 6-46) India 1st innings 375 (S. Dhawan 134, V. Kohli 103, W. Saha 60; T. Kaushal 5-134) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 367 (D. Chandimal 162no; R. Ashwin 4-114) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 23-1; Target: 176 runs) L. Rahul lbw b Herath 5 S. Dhawan c&b Kaushal 28 I. Sharma lbw b Herath 10 Ro. Sharma b Herath 4 V. Kohli c K. Silva b Kaushal 3 A. Rahane c Mathews b Herath 36 W. Saha st Chandimal b Herath 2 H. Singh c K. Silva b Herath 1 R. Ashwin c Prasad b Herath 3 A. Mishra c Karunaratne b Kaushal 15 V. Aaron not out 1 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-12 L. Rahul,2-30 I. Sharma,3-34 Ro. Sharma,4-45 V. Kohli,5-60 S. Dhawan,6-65 W. Saha,7-67 H. Singh,8-81 R. Ashwin,9-102 A. Rahane,10-112 A. Mishra Bowling D. Prasad 4 - 2 - 4 - 0(nb-1) R. Herath 21 - 6 - 48 - 7 T. Kaushal 17.5 - 1 - 47 - 3 N. Pradeep 6 - 3 - 8 - 0 A. Mathews 1 - 0 - 3 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Sri Lanka won by 63 runs