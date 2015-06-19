June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 178-3) D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b Riaz 21 K. Silva c S. Ahmed b Babar 125 K. Sangakkara c Y. Khan b Riaz 50 L. Thirimanne c Babar b Hafeez 8 A. Mathews b Riaz 19 D. Chandimal b Babar 23 K. Vithanage c&b Hafeez 18 D. Perera c S. Ahmed b Shah 15 D. Prasad lbw b Babar 0 R. Herath not out 6 N. Pradeep c&b Shah 4 Extras (lb-5 nb-4 w-2) 11 Total (all out, 109.3 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-30 D. Karunaratne,2-142 K. Sangakkara,3-154 L. Thirimanne,4-189 A. Mathews,5-226 D. Chandimal,6-261 K. Vithanage,7-277 D. Perera,8-288 D. Prasad,9-291 K. Silva,10-300 N. Pradeep Bowling J. Khan 16 - 5 - 38 - 0(w-1) W. Riaz 26 - 3 - 74 - 3(nb-4 w-1) Z. Babar 27 - 8 - 64 - 3 Y. Shah 30.3 - 6 - 79 - 2 M. Hafeez 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Karunaratne b Prasad 2 A. Shehzad lbw b Prasad 9 Az. Ali lbw b Herath 8 Y. Khan b D. Perera 47 Misbah-ul-Haq c Sangakkara b Pradeep 20 A. Shafiq not out 14 S. Ahmed not out 15 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for 5 wickets, 41.4 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Hafeez,2-11 A. Shehzad,3-35 Az. Ali,4-86 Y. Khan,5-96 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: W. Riaz, J. Khan, Y. Shah, Z. Babar Bowling D. Prasad 9 - 2 - 24 - 2 N. Pradeep 9 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-2) R. Herath 12.4 - 3 - 33 - 1 D. Perera 9 - 2 - 23 - 1 A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 2 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad