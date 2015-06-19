Cricket-South Africa win toss, elect to bat in third test v NZ
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 178-3) D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b Riaz 21 K. Silva c S. Ahmed b Babar 125 K. Sangakkara c Y. Khan b Riaz 50 L. Thirimanne c Babar b Hafeez 8 A. Mathews b Riaz 19 D. Chandimal b Babar 23 K. Vithanage c&b Hafeez 18 D. Perera c S. Ahmed b Shah 15 D. Prasad lbw b Babar 0 R. Herath not out 6 N. Pradeep c&b Shah 4 Extras (lb-5 nb-4 w-2) 11 Total (all out, 109.3 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-30 D. Karunaratne,2-142 K. Sangakkara,3-154 L. Thirimanne,4-189 A. Mathews,5-226 D. Chandimal,6-261 K. Vithanage,7-277 D. Perera,8-288 D. Prasad,9-291 K. Silva,10-300 N. Pradeep Bowling J. Khan 16 - 5 - 38 - 0(w-1) W. Riaz 26 - 3 - 74 - 3(nb-4 w-1) Z. Babar 27 - 8 - 64 - 3 Y. Shah 30.3 - 6 - 79 - 2 M. Hafeez 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Karunaratne b Prasad 2 A. Shehzad lbw b Prasad 9 Az. Ali lbw b Herath 8 Y. Khan b D. Perera 47 Misbah-ul-Haq c Sangakkara b Pradeep 20 A. Shafiq not out 14 S. Ahmed not out 15 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for 5 wickets, 41.4 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Hafeez,2-11 A. Shehzad,3-35 Az. Ali,4-86 Y. Khan,5-96 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: W. Riaz, J. Khan, Y. Shah, Z. Babar Bowling D. Prasad 9 - 2 - 24 - 2 N. Pradeep 9 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-2) R. Herath 12.4 - 3 - 33 - 1 D. Perera 9 - 2 - 23 - 1 A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 2 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad
March 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Koc