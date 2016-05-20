May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in Leeds, England England 1st innings (Overnight: 171-5) A. Cook c Chandimal b Shanaka 16 A. Hales c Chameera b Herath 86 N. Compton c Thirimanne b Shanaka 0 J. Root c K. Mendis b Shanaka 0 J. Vince c K. Mendis b Eranga 9 B. Stokes c Mathews b Pradeep 12 J. Bairstow c Pradeep b Chameera 140 M. Ali c K. Mendis b Chameera 0 S. Broad b Chameera 2 S. Finn st Chandimal b Herath 17 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (lb-8 nb-3 w-4) 15 Total (all out, 90.3 overs) 298 Fall of wickets: 1-49 A. Cook,2-49 N. Compton,3-51 J. Root,4-70 J. Vince,5-83 B. Stokes,6-224 A. Hales,7-231 M. Ali,8-233 S. Broad,9-289 J. Bairstow,10-298 S. Finn Bowling S. Eranga 19 - 4 - 68 - 1(nb-2 w-1) N. Pradeep 19 - 7 - 56 - 1(w-1) A. Mathews 11 - 2 - 31 - 0(nb-1) D. Chameera 17 - 0 - 64 - 3(w-1) D. Shanaka 13 - 3 - 46 - 3(w-1) R. Herath 11.3 - 1 - 25 - 2 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Bairstow b Broad 0 K. Silva c Bairstow b Anderson 11 K. Mendis c Bairstow b Broad 0 D. Chandimal c Vince b Stokes 15 A. Mathews lbw b Anderson 34 L. Thirimanne c Finn b Broad 22 D. Shanaka c Bairstow b Anderson 0 R. Herath c Stokes b Anderson 1 D. Chameera c Finn b Broad 2 S. Eranga c Bairstow b Anderson 1 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (nb-5) 5 Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-12 K. Silva,3-12 K. Mendis,4-43 D. Chandimal,5-77 A. Mathews,6-81 D. Shanaka,7-83 R. Herath,8-90 D. Chameera,9-91 L. Thirimanne,10-91 S. Eranga Bowling J. Anderson 11.4 - 6 - 16 - 5 S. Broad 10 - 1 - 21 - 4(nb-2) B. Stokes 7 - 2 - 25 - 1(nb-1) J. Vince 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 S. Finn 7 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-2) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne not out 0 K. Silva not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 0.2 overs) 1 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Mendis, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, D. Shanaka, R. Herath, D. Chameera, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep Bowling J. Anderson 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft