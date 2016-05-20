May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in Leeds, England
England 1st innings (Overnight: 171-5)
A. Cook c Chandimal b Shanaka 16
A. Hales c Chameera b Herath 86
N. Compton c Thirimanne b Shanaka 0
J. Root c K. Mendis b Shanaka 0
J. Vince c K. Mendis b Eranga 9
B. Stokes c Mathews b Pradeep 12
J. Bairstow c Pradeep b Chameera 140
M. Ali c K. Mendis b Chameera 0
S. Broad b Chameera 2
S. Finn st Chandimal b Herath 17
J. Anderson not out 1
Extras (lb-8 nb-3 w-4) 15
Total (all out, 90.3 overs) 298
Fall of wickets: 1-49 A. Cook,2-49 N. Compton,3-51 J. Root,4-70 J. Vince,5-83 B. Stokes,6-224 A. Hales,7-231 M. Ali,8-233 S. Broad,9-289 J. Bairstow,10-298 S. Finn
Bowling
S. Eranga 19 - 4 - 68 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
N. Pradeep 19 - 7 - 56 - 1(w-1)
A. Mathews 11 - 2 - 31 - 0(nb-1)
D. Chameera 17 - 0 - 64 - 3(w-1)
D. Shanaka 13 - 3 - 46 - 3(w-1)
R. Herath 11.3 - 1 - 25 - 2
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Bairstow b Broad 0
K. Silva c Bairstow b Anderson 11
K. Mendis c Bairstow b Broad 0
D. Chandimal c Vince b Stokes 15
A. Mathews lbw b Anderson 34
L. Thirimanne c Finn b Broad 22
D. Shanaka c Bairstow b Anderson 0
R. Herath c Stokes b Anderson 1
D. Chameera c Finn b Broad 2
S. Eranga c Bairstow b Anderson 1
N. Pradeep not out 0
Extras (nb-5) 5
Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 91
Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-12 K. Silva,3-12 K. Mendis,4-43 D. Chandimal,5-77 A. Mathews,6-81 D. Shanaka,7-83 R. Herath,8-90 D. Chameera,9-91 L. Thirimanne,10-91 S. Eranga
Bowling
J. Anderson 11.4 - 6 - 16 - 5
S. Broad 10 - 1 - 21 - 4(nb-2)
B. Stokes 7 - 2 - 25 - 1(nb-1)
J. Vince 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
S. Finn 7 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-2)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
D. Karunaratne not out 0
K. Silva not out 0
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for no loss, 0.2 overs) 1
Fall of wickets:
To bat: K. Mendis, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, D. Shanaka, R. Herath, D. Chameera, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep
Bowling
J. Anderson 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Andy Pycroft