Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between India and England on Friday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings 537 (B. Stokes 128, J. Root 124, M. Ali 117) India 1st innings (Overnight: 63-4) M. Vijay c Hameed b Rashid 126 G. Gambhir lbw b Broad 29 C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 124 V. Kohli not out 26 A. Mishra c Hameed b Ansari 0 Extras (b-12 lb-1 w-1) 14 Total (for 4 wickets, 108.3 overs) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-68 G. Gambhir,2-277 C. Pujara,3-318 M. Vijay,4-319 A. Mishra To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav, A. Rahane Bowling S. Broad 20 - 7 - 54 - 1 C. Woakes 23 - 5 - 39 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 22 - 6 - 70 - 0 Z. Ansari 17.3 - 1 - 57 - 1 A. Rashid 16 - 1 - 47 - 1 B. Stokes 10 - 1 - 39 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle