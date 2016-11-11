Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between India and England on Friday in Rajkot, India
England 1st innings 537 (B. Stokes 128, J. Root 124, M. Ali 117)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 63-4)
M. Vijay c Hameed b Rashid 126
G. Gambhir lbw b Broad 29
C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 124
V. Kohli not out 26
A. Mishra c Hameed b Ansari 0
Extras (b-12 lb-1 w-1) 14
Total (for 4 wickets, 108.3 overs) 319
Fall of wickets: 1-68 G. Gambhir,2-277 C. Pujara,3-318 M. Vijay,4-319 A. Mishra
To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav, A. Rahane
Bowling
S. Broad 20 - 7 - 54 - 1
C. Woakes 23 - 5 - 39 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 22 - 6 - 70 - 0
Z. Ansari 17.3 - 1 - 57 - 1
A. Rashid 16 - 1 - 47 - 1
B. Stokes 10 - 1 - 39 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle