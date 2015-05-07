May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Thursday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 323-3)
M. Hafeez c Rahim b Shahid 8
S. Aslam c S. Hossain b T. Islam 19
Az. Ali c Mahmudullah b Hom 226
Y. Khan c Hom b Shahid 148
Misbah-ul-Haq b Al Hasan 9
A. Shafiq c Mahmudullah b Hom 107
S. Ahmed not out 21
W. Riaz c Kayes b T. Islam 4
Y. Shah lbw b T. Islam 0
Extras (lb-8 nb-5 w-2) 15
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 152 overs) 557
Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Aslam,3-308 Y. Khan,4-323 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-530 Az. Ali,6-545 A. Shafiq,7-552 W. Riaz,8-557 Y. Shah
Did not bat: J. Khan, I. Khan
Bowling
S. Hossain 0.2 - 0 - 4 - 0
S. Sarkar 17.4 - 1 - 57 - 0(nb-2 w-1)
M. Shahid 31 - 10 - 72 - 2(nb-3 w-1)
T. Islam 51 - 3 - 179 - 3
S. Hom 16 - 0 - 76 - 2
S. Al Hasan 30 - 3 - 136 - 1
M. Haque 3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Bangladesh 1st innings
T. Iqbal lbw b J. Khan 4
I. Kayes b Shah 32
M. Haque c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 13
Mahmudullah c Az. Ali b Riaz 28
S. Al Hasan not out 14
M. Rahim b Shah 12
Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4
Total (for 5 wickets, 27.5 overs) 107
Fall of wickets: 1-4 T. Iqbal,2-38 M. Haque,3-69 I. Kayes,4-85 Mahmudullah,5-107 M. Rahim
To bat: S. Sarkar, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Hossain, M. Shahid
Bowling
J. Khan 6 - 2 - 26 - 2(w-1)
I. Khan 7 - 0 - 31 - 0
W. Riaz 8 - 1 - 33 - 1(w-1)
Y. Shah 5.5 - 1 - 15 - 2
M. Hafeez 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Jeff Crowe