Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 570 for 6 decl (Y. Khan 213, A. Ali 109, Misbah-ul-Haq 101) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 22-1) D. Warner c Shah b R. Ali 19 C. Rogers c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 5 N. Lyon b R. Ali 15 G. Maxwell b Babar 37 M. Clarke b I. Khan 47 S. Smith lbw b Babar 0 M. Marsh c R. Ali b I. Khan 87 B. Haddin b Shah 10 M. Johnson c Hafeez b Shah 0 P. Siddle c Shah b Hafeez 28 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-6 nb-7) 13 Total (all out, 67.2 overs) 261 Fall of wickets: 1-21 C. Rogers,2-34 D. Warner,3-75 G. Maxwell,4-97 N. Lyon,5-100 S. Smith,6-164 M. Clarke,7-193 B. Haddin,8-199 M. Johnson,9-261 M. Marsh,10-261 P. Siddle Bowling I. Khan 14 - 1 - 60 - 3(nb-1) M. Hafeez 5.2 - 0 - 13 - 1 Z. Babar 25 - 5 - 94 - 2 R. Ali 9 - 0 - 41 - 2(nb-2) Y. Shah 14 - 2 - 47 - 2 Pakistan 2nd innings A. Shehzad b Johnson 14 M. Hafeez c Starc b Johnson 3 Az. Ali not out 21 Y. Khan not out 16 Extras (b-7) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Shehzad,2-21 M. Hafeez To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 3 - 0 - 29 - 2 N. Lyon 10 - 3 - 19 - 0 M. Starc 5 - 2 - 6 - 0 P. Siddle 3 - 3 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle