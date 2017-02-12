Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Sunday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 322-6) T. Iqbal run out (U. Yadav, B. Kumar) 24 S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15 M. Haque lbw b U. Yadav 12 Mahmudullah lbw b I. Sharma 28 S. Al Hasan c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 82 M. Rahim c Saha b R. Ashwin 127 Sa. Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16 M. Hasan b B. Kumar 51 T. Islam c Saha b U. Yadav 10 T. Ahmed c Rahane b Jadeja 8 K. Rabbi not out 0 Extras (lb-15) 15 Total (all out, 127.5 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar,2-44 T. Iqbal,3-64 M. Haque,4-109 Mahmudullah,5-216 S. Al Hasan,6-235 Sa. Rahman,7-322 M. Hasan,8-339 T. Islam,9-378 T. Ahmed,10-388 M. Rahim Bowling B. Kumar 21 - 7 - 52 - 1 I. Sharma 20 - 5 - 69 - 1 R. Ashwin 28.5 - 7 - 98 - 2 U. Yadav 25 - 6 - 84 - 3 R. Jadeja 33 - 8 - 70 - 2 India 2nd innings M. Vijay c Rahim b Ahmed 7 L. Rahul c Rahim b Ahmed 10 C. Pujara not out 54 V. Kohli c Mahmudullah b Al Hasan 38 A. Rahane b Al Hasan 28 R. Jadeja not out 16 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 29 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-12 M. Vijay,2-23 L. Rahul,3-90 V. Kohli,4-128 A. Rahane Did not bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling T. Islam 6 - 1 - 29 - 0 T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) S. Al Hasan 9 - 0 - 50 - 2 M. Hasan 7 - 0 - 32 - 0 Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 459 runs) T. Iqbal c Kohli b R. Ashwin 3 S. Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42 M. Haque c Rahane b R. Ashwin 27 Mahmudullah not out 9 S. Al Hasan not out 21 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 35 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-11 T. Iqbal,2-71 S. Sarkar,3-75 M. Haque To bat: M. Rahim, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi Bowling B. Kumar 5 - 2 - 14 - 0 R. Ashwin 16 - 6 - 34 - 2 I. Sharma 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 R. Jadeja 8 - 2 - 27 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft