June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 300 (K. Silva 125, K. Sangakkara 50)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 118-5)
M. Hafeez c Karunaratne b Prasad 2
A. Shehzad lbw b Prasad 9
Az. Ali lbw b Herath 8
Y. Khan b D. Perera 47
Misbah-ul-Haq c Sangakkara b Pradeep 20
A. Shafiq st Chandimal b D. Perera 131
S. Ahmed b Prasad 96
W. Riaz b D. Perera 14
Y. Shah c Chandimal b Pradeep 23
Z. Babar c Vithanage b D. Perera 56
J. Khan not out 6
Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-1) 5
Total (all out, 113.1 overs) 417
Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Hafeez,2-11 A. Shehzad,3-35 Az. Ali,4-86 Y. Khan,5-96 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-235 S. Ahmed,7-273 W. Riaz,8-302 Y. Shah,9-403 Z. Babar,10-417 A. Shafiq
Bowling
D. Prasad 24 - 4 - 91 - 3
N. Pradeep 19 - 1 - 71 - 2(nb-2)
R. Herath 30 - 4 - 99 - 1
D. Perera 31.1 - 3 - 122 - 4
A. Mathews 6 - 1 - 12 - 0(nb-1)
K. Vithanage 3 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-1)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
K. Silva c Az. Ali b Riaz 5
D. Karunaratne not out 36
K. Sangakkara c Az. Ali b Shah 18
D. Perera not out 0
Extras (b-4) 4
Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 63
Fall of wickets: 1-18 K. Silva,2-63 K. Sangakkara
To bat: L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, R. Herath, N. Pradeep
Bowling
W. Riaz 6 - 3 - 11 - 1
J. Khan 4 - 0 - 19 - 0
Y. Shah 7 - 1 - 21 - 1
M. Hafeez 4 - 1 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Chris Broad