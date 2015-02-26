Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia Sri Lanka Innings L. Thirimanne c Ahmed b R. Hossain 52 T. Dilshan not out 161 K. Sangakkara not out 105 Extras (b-3 lb-2 w-9) 14 Total (for 1 wickets, 50 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-122 L. Thirimanne Did not bat: D. Karunaratne, M. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, T. Perera, R. Herath, L. Malinga, S. Lakmal Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 53 - 0 R. Hossain 9 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-5) T. Ahmed 10 - 1 - 82 - 0(w-2) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 55 - 0 M. Mahmudullah 7 - 0 - 49 - 0 Sa. Rahman 4 - 0 - 26 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal b Malinga 0 A. Haque run out (Mathews) 29 S. Sarkar c Sangakkara b Mathews 25 M. Haque c M. Jayawardene b Lakmal 1 M. Mahmudullah c Herath b T. Perera 28 S. Al Hasan c Malinga b Dilshan 46 M. Rahim b Lakmal 36 Sa. Rahman c Sangakkara b Malinga 53 M. Mortaza st Sangakkara b Dilshan 7 R. Hossain not out 0 T. Ahmed lbw b Malinga 0 Extras (lb-9 w-6) 15 Total (all out, 47 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-0 T. Iqbal,2-40 S. Sarkar,3-41 M. Haque,4-84 A. Haque,5-100 M. Mahmudullah,6-164 S. Al Hasan,7-208 M. Rahim,8-228 M. Mortaza,9-240 Sa. Rahman,10-240 T. Ahmed Bowling L. Malinga 9 - 0 - 35 - 3 S. Lakmal 8 - 0 - 49 - 2(w-2) A. Mathews 5.4 - 0 - 36 - 1 R. Herath 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 T. Perera 6.2 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-1) T. Dilshan 8 - 0 - 35 - 2(w-3) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Sri Lanka won by 92 runs