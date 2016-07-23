July 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and Pakistan on Saturday in Manchester, England England 1st innings (Overnight: 314-4) A. Cook b Amir 105 A. Hales b Amir 10 J. Root c Hafeez b Riaz 254 J. Vince c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 18 G. Ballance b R. Ali 23 C. Woakes c&b Shah 58 B. Stokes c S. Ahmed b Riaz 34 J. Bairstow c Misbah-ul-Haq b Riaz 58 M. Ali not out 2 Extras (lb-9 nb-10 w-8) 27 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 152.2 overs) 589 Fall of wickets: 1-25 A. Hales,2-210 A. Cook,3-238 J. Vince,4-311 G. Ballance,5-414 C. Woakes,6-471 B. Stokes,7-577 J. Root,8-589 J. Bairstow Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 29 - 6 - 89 - 2(w-2) R. Ali 29 - 4 - 101 - 2(w-2) W. Riaz 26.2 - 1 - 106 - 3(nb-9 w-4) Y. Shah 54 - 6 - 213 - 1 Az. Ali 11 - 0 - 52 - 0 S. Masood 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Root b Woakes 18 S. Masood not out 30 Az. Ali c&b Woakes 1 Y. Khan c Bairstow b Stokes 1 R. Ali c Ballance b Woakes 4 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 1 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 24 overs) 57 Fall of wickets: 1-27 M. Hafeez,2-43 Az. Ali,3-48 Y. Khan,4-53 R. Ali To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, M. Amir, Y. Shah Bowling J. Anderson 6 - 3 - 7 - 0 S. Broad 5 - 2 - 9 - 0 M. Ali 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(nb-1) C. Woakes 6 - 0 - 18 - 3 B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 11 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson