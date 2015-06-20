June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and New Zealand on Saturday in Chester-le-Street, England New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Bairstow b Stokes 67 B. McCullum b Finn 6 K. Williamson b Stokes 50 R. Taylor c Bairstow b Willey 47 M. Santner b Rashid 2 G. Elliott st Bairstow b Rashid 35 L. Ronchi c Morgan b Willey 2 B. Wheeler not out 39 T. Southee b Stokes 18 M. Henry c Stokes b Finn 12 A. Mathieson not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-2) 5 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-7 B. McCullum,2-101 K. Williamson,3-150 M. Guptill,4-155 M. Santner,5-210 G. Elliott,6-212 R. Taylor,7-219 L. Ronchi,8-244 T. Southee,9-267 M. Henry Bowling S. Finn 10 - 0 - 73 - 2(w-2) D. Willey 10 - 0 - 50 - 2 M. Wood 10 - 0 - 60 - 0 B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 52 - 3 A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 England Innings (D/L Target: 192 off ) J. Roy c Guptill b Mathieson 12 A. Hales c Williamson b Santner 1 J. Root st Ronchi b Santner 4 E. Morgan c Guptill b Santner 0 B. Stokes c B. McCullum b Wheeler 17 J. Bairstow not out 83 S. Billings c Taylor b Henry 41 D. Willey c Santner b Wheeler 7 A. Rashid not out 12 Extras (b-1 lb-6 w-8) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 25 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-8 A. Hales,2-20 J. Root,3-20 E. Morgan,4-40 B. Stokes,5-45 J. Roy,6-125 S. Billings,7-138 D. Willey Did not bat: M. Wood, S. Finn Bowling T. Southee 4 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-3) M. Santner 6 - 0 - 31 - 3 B. Wheeler 5 - 0 - 33 - 2 A. Mathieson 4 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) M. Henry 5 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-3) G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 3 wickets (D/L Method)