Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the third and final One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis West Indies Innings L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 6 C. Gayle c Rahim b A. Hossain 6 Da. Bravo c Kayes b Mahmudullah 124 D. Ramdin c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 169 K. Pollard c Iqbal b Razzak 10 D. Sammy c Razzak b A. Hossain 10 Dw. Bravo not out 3 J. Holder c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 0 S. Narine not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Simmons,2-12 C. Gayle,3-270 Da. Bravo,4-302 K. Pollard,5-320 D. Sammy,6-338 D. Ramdin,7-338 J. Holder Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling S. Gazi 9 - 0 - 63 - 0 M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 69 - 1 A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 59 - 4(w-1) A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 76 - 1(w-4) M. Mahmudullah 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-1) M. Haque 1 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson