UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the third and final One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis West Indies Innings L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 6 C. Gayle c Rahim b A. Hossain 6 Da. Bravo c Kayes b Mahmudullah 124 D. Ramdin c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 169 K. Pollard c Iqbal b Razzak 10 D. Sammy c Razzak b A. Hossain 10 Dw. Bravo not out 3 J. Holder c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 0 S. Narine not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Simmons,2-12 C. Gayle,3-270 Da. Bravo,4-302 K. Pollard,5-320 D. Sammy,6-338 D. Ramdin,7-338 J. Holder Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling S. Gazi 9 - 0 - 63 - 0 M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 69 - 1 A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 59 - 4(w-1) A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 76 - 1(w-4) M. Mahmudullah 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-1) M. Haque 1 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams