Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings D. Warner c de Kock b Philander 1 J. Burns lbw b Abbott 1 U. Khawaja c Amla b Philander 4 S. Smith not out 48 A. Voges c de Kock b Philander 0 C. Ferguson run out () 3 P. Nevill lbw b Rabada 3 J. Mennie b Philander 10 M. Starc c Duminy b Abbott 4 J. Hazlewood c Amla b Abbott 8 N. Lyon c de Kock b Philander 2 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (all out, 32.5 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-2 J. Burns,3-8 U. Khawaja,4-8 A. Voges,5-17 C. Ferguson,6-31 P. Nevill,7-59 J. Mennie,8-66 M. Starc,9-76 J. Hazlewood,10-85 N. Lyon Bowling V. Philander 10.1 - 5 - 21 - 5 K. Abbott 12.4 - 3 - 41 - 3 K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 20 - 1 K. Maharaj 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23 D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17 H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47 J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7 T. Bavuma not out 38 Q. de Kock not out 28 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 55 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla To bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 15 - 0 - 49 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 7 - 36 - 2 J. Mennie 14 - 1 - 47 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft