UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings D. Warner c de Kock b Philander 1 J. Burns lbw b Abbott 1 U. Khawaja c Amla b Philander 4 S. Smith not out 48 A. Voges c de Kock b Philander 0 C. Ferguson run out () 3 P. Nevill lbw b Rabada 3 J. Mennie b Philander 10 M. Starc c Duminy b Abbott 4 J. Hazlewood c Amla b Abbott 8 N. Lyon c de Kock b Philander 2 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (all out, 32.5 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-2 J. Burns,3-8 U. Khawaja,4-8 A. Voges,5-17 C. Ferguson,6-31 P. Nevill,7-59 J. Mennie,8-66 M. Starc,9-76 J. Hazlewood,10-85 N. Lyon Bowling V. Philander 10.1 - 5 - 21 - 5 K. Abbott 12.4 - 3 - 41 - 3 K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 20 - 1 K. Maharaj 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23 D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17 H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47 J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7 T. Bavuma not out 38 Q. de Kock not out 28 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 55 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla To bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 15 - 0 - 49 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 7 - 36 - 2 J. Mennie 14 - 1 - 47 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.