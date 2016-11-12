Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between India and England on Saturday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings 537 (B. Stokes 128, J. Root 124, M. Ali 117) India 1st innings (Overnight: 319-4) M. Vijay c Hameed b Rashid 126 G. Gambhir lbw b Broad 29 C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 124 V. Kohli hit wkt b Rashid 40 A. Mishra c Hameed b Ansari 0 A. Rahane b Ansari 13 R. Ashwin c Ansari b Ali 70 W. Saha c Bairstow b Ali 35 R. Jadeja c Hameed b Rashid 12 U. Yadav c Stokes b Rashid 5 M. Shami not out 8 Extras (b-23 lb-2 w-1) 26 Total (all out, 162 overs) 488 Fall of wickets: 1-68 G. Gambhir,2-277 C. Pujara,3-318 M. Vijay,4-319 A. Mishra,5-349 A. Rahane,6-361 V. Kohli,7-425 W. Saha,8-449 R. Jadeja,9-459 U. Yadav,10-488 R. Ashwin Bowling S. Broad 29 - 9 - 78 - 1 C. Woakes 31 - 6 - 57 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 31 - 7 - 85 - 2 Z. Ansari 23 - 1 - 77 - 2 A. Rashid 31 - 1 - 114 - 4 B. Stokes 17 - 2 - 52 - 1 England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 46 H. Hameed not out 62 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for no loss, 37 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: To bat: J. Root, B. Duckett, M. Ali, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad Bowling M. Shami 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 R. Jadeja 10 - 1 - 33 - 0 R. Ashwin 10 - 2 - 32 - 0 U. Yadav 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 A. Mishra 6 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle