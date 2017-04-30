April 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c S. Ahmed b Amir 9 K. Powell lbw b Amir 38 S. Hetmyer c Az. Ali b Abbas 1 S. Hope c S. Ahmed b Shah 5 R. Chase not out 131 V. Singh c Y. Khan b Abbas 3 S. Dowrich c Y. Khan b S. Khan 29 J. Holder not out 58 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-2) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 89 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Brathwaite,2-13 S. Hetmyer,3-37 S. Hope,4-102 K. Powell,5-107 V. Singh,6-154 S. Dowrich To bat: D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 22 - 4 - 52 - 2 Mohammad Abbas 18 - 4 - 47 - 2(w-2) Yasir Shah 25 - 2 - 83 - 1 Shadab Khan 23 - 3 - 90 - 1 Azhar Ali 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad