April 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c S. Ahmed b Amir 9
K. Powell lbw b Amir 38
S. Hetmyer c Az. Ali b Abbas 1
S. Hope c S. Ahmed b Shah 5
R. Chase not out 131
V. Singh c Y. Khan b Abbas 3
S. Dowrich c Y. Khan b S. Khan 29
J. Holder not out 58
Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-2) 12
Total (for 6 wickets, 89 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Brathwaite,2-13 S. Hetmyer,3-37 S. Hope,4-102 K. Powell,5-107 V. Singh,6-154 S. Dowrich
To bat: D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 22 - 4 - 52 - 2
Mohammad Abbas 18 - 4 - 47 - 2(w-2)
Yasir Shah 25 - 2 - 83 - 1
Shadab Khan 23 - 3 - 90 - 1
Azhar Ali 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad