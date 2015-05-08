May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Pakistan 1st innings 557 for 8 decl (A. Ali 226, Y. Khan 148, A. Shafiq 107)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 107-5)
T. Iqbal lbw b J. Khan 4
I. Kayes b Shah 32
M. Haque c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 13
Mahmudullah c Az. Ali b Riaz 28
S. Al Hasan not out 89
M. Rahim b Shah 12
S. Sarkar c Az. Ali b Riaz 3
S. Hom c Shafiq b Riaz 0
T. Islam b Hafeez 15
M. Shahid c Az. Ali b Shah 1
S. Hossain absent injured
Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-2) 6
Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 203
Fall of wickets: 1-4 T. Iqbal,2-38 M. Haque,3-69 I. Kayes,4-85 Mahmudullah,5-107 M. Rahim,6-113 S. Sarkar,7-119 S. Hom,8-140 T. Islam,9-203 M. Shahid
Bowling
J. Khan 6 - 2 - 26 - 2(w-1)
I. Khan 7 - 0 - 31 - 0
W. Riaz 15 - 2 - 73 - 3(nb-2 w-1)
Y. Shah 15.3 - 4 - 58 - 3
M. Hafeez 4 - 1 - 13 - 1
Pakistan 2nd innings
M. Hafeez c Rahim b Shahid 0
S. Aslam c Mahmudullah b Shahid 8
Az. Ali c Hom b Sarkar 25
Y. Khan c&b T. Islam 39
Misbah-ul-Haq c sub b Mahmudullah 82
A. Shafiq b Hom 15
S. Ahmed not out 18
Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8
Total (for 6 wickets, 41.1 overs) 195
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-25 S. Aslam,3-49 Az. Ali,4-107 Y. Khan,5-140 A. Shafiq,6-195 Misbah-ul-Haq
Did not bat: W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Shahid 10 - 4 - 23 - 2(w-6)
T. Islam 10 - 0 - 56 - 1
S. Sarkar 9 - 0 - 45 - 1
S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 43 - 0
S. Hom 2 - 0 - 18 - 1
Mahmudullah 2.1 - 0 - 8 - 1
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 550 runs)
T. Iqbal not out 32
I. Kayes b Shah 16
M. Haque not out 15
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 14 overs) 63
Fall of wickets: 1-48 I. Kayes
To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Sarkar, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Hossain, M. Shahid
Bowling
J. Khan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0
I. Khan 4 - 1 - 22 - 0
Y. Shah 3 - 0 - 7 - 1
W. Riaz 2 - 0 - 15 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Jeff Crowe