July 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and India on Saturday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
India 1st innings 566 for 8 decl (V. Kohli 200, R. Ashwin 113, S. Dhawan 84, A. Mishra 53)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 31-1)
K. Brathwaite c Saha b U. Yadav 74
R. Chandrika c Saha b Shami 16
D. Bishoo st Saha b Mishra 12
Da. Bravo c Saha b Shami 11
M. Samuels c Saha b Shami 1
J. Blackwood c Rahane b Shami 0
R. Chase c Kohli b U. Yadav 23
S. Dowrich not out 57
J. Holder c Saha b U. Yadav 36
C. Brathwaite b U. Yadav 0
S. Gabriel b Mishra 2
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-2) 11
Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 243
Fall of wickets: 1-30 R. Chandrika,2-68 D. Bishoo,3-90 Da. Bravo,4-92 M. Samuels,5-92 J. Blackwood,6-139 R. Chase,7-144 K. Brathwaite,8-213 J. Holder,9-213 C. Brathwaite,10-243 S. Gabriel
Bowling
I. Sharma 20 - 7 - 44 - 0(nb-3)
U. Yadav 18 - 8 - 41 - 4
M. Shami 20 - 4 - 66 - 4(w-2)
R. Ashwin 17 - 5 - 43 - 0
A. Mishra 15.2 - 4 - 43 - 2
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite lbw b I. Sharma 2
R. Chandrika not out 9
Da. Bravo not out 10
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 13 overs) 21
Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Brathwaite
To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, C. Brathwaite, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel
Bowling
I. Sharma 4 - 2 - 3 - 1
M. Shami 4 - 3 - 2 - 0
U. Yadav 3 - 1 - 8 - 0
R. Ashwin 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle