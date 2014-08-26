Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis West Indies Innings L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 6 C. Gayle c Rahim b A. Hossain 6 Da. Bravo c Kayes b Mahmudullah 124 D. Ramdin c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 169 K. Pollard c Iqbal b Razzak 10 D. Sammy c Razzak b A. Hossain 10 Dw. Bravo not out 3 J. Holder c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 0 S. Narine not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Simmons,2-12 C. Gayle,3-270 Da. Bravo,4-302 K. Pollard,5-320 D. Sammy,6-338 D. Ramdin,7-338 J. Holder Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling S. Gazi 9 - 0 - 63 - 0 M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 69 - 1 A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 59 - 4(w-1) A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 76 - 1(w-4) M. Mahmudullah 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-1) M. Haque 1 - 0 - 19 - 0 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal b Narine 55 A. Haque c Sammy b Holder 0 I. Kayes c Roach b Rampaul 1 M. Rahim c Sammy b Rampaul 72 M. Haque c Sammy b Dw. Bravo 5 M. Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Roach 27 Nas. Hossain c Roach b Rampaul 26 S. Gazi b Rampaul 24 M. Mortaza not out 15 A. Razzak not out 5 Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-13) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Haque,2-2 I. Kayes,3-101 T. Iqbal,4-108 M. Haque,5-163 M. Rahim,6-178 M. Mahmudullah,7-215 Nas. Hossain,8-230 S. Gazi Did not bat: A. Hossain Bowling J. Holder 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(nb-1) R. Rampaul 10 - 2 - 29 - 4(w-3) Dw. Bravo 5 - 1 - 32 - 1(nb-1 w-1) K. Roach 9 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-1) S. Narine 10 - 0 - 31 - 1 C. Gayle 8 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-4) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson Result: West Indies won by 91 runs