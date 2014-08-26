Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis
West Indies Innings
L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 6
C. Gayle c Rahim b A. Hossain 6
Da. Bravo c Kayes b Mahmudullah 124
D. Ramdin c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 169
K. Pollard c Iqbal b Razzak 10
D. Sammy c Razzak b A. Hossain 10
Dw. Bravo not out 3
J. Holder c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 0
S. Narine not out 0
Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 338
Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Simmons,2-12 C. Gayle,3-270 Da. Bravo,4-302 K. Pollard,5-320 D. Sammy,6-338 D. Ramdin,7-338 J. Holder
Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach
Bowling
S. Gazi 9 - 0 - 63 - 0
M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 69 - 1
A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 59 - 4(w-1)
A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 76 - 1(w-4)
M. Mahmudullah 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-1)
M. Haque 1 - 0 - 19 - 0
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal b Narine 55
A. Haque c Sammy b Holder 0
I. Kayes c Roach b Rampaul 1
M. Rahim c Sammy b Rampaul 72
M. Haque c Sammy b Dw. Bravo 5
M. Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Roach 27
Nas. Hossain c Roach b Rampaul 26
S. Gazi b Rampaul 24
M. Mortaza not out 15
A. Razzak not out 5
Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-13) 17
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Haque,2-2 I. Kayes,3-101 T. Iqbal,4-108 M. Haque,5-163 M. Rahim,6-178 M. Mahmudullah,7-215 Nas. Hossain,8-230 S. Gazi
Did not bat: A. Hossain
Bowling
J. Holder 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(nb-1)
R. Rampaul 10 - 2 - 29 - 4(w-3)
Dw. Bravo 5 - 1 - 32 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
K. Roach 9 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-1)
S. Narine 10 - 0 - 31 - 1
C. Gayle 8 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-4)
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Joel Wilson
Result: West Indies won by 91 runs