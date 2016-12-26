Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9 Az. Ali not out 66 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23 Y. Khan b Bird 21 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11 A. Shafiq not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 50.5 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, M. Amir, Y. Shah, S. Khan Bowling M. Starc 11 - 2 - 25 - 0 J. Hazlewood 13 - 5 - 15 - 1 J. Bird 15.5 - 2 - 53 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 11 - 1 - 42 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle