Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9 Az. Ali not out 66 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23 Y. Khan b Bird 21 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11 A. Shafiq not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 50.5 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, M. Amir, Y. Shah, S. Khan Bowling M. Starc 11 - 2 - 25 - 0 J. Hazlewood 13 - 5 - 15 - 1 J. Bird 15.5 - 2 - 53 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 11 - 1 - 42 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.