Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand Innings A. Devcich c S. Ahmed b Riaz 26 D. Brownlie c Shehzad b Irfan 14 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b Irfan 10 R. Taylor not out 105 T. Latham run out (Y. Khan, S. Ahmed) 13 J. Neesham lbw b Afridi 1 L. Ronchi c Y. Khan b Irfan 23 D. Vettori b Riaz 27 N. McCullum not out 13 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-8) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-26 D. Brownlie,2-44 K. Williamson,3-63 A. Devcich,4-99 T. Latham,5-111 J. Neesham,6-155 L. Ronchi,7-213 D. Vettori Did not bat: K. Mills, A. Milne Bowling U. Gul 9 - 0 - 49 - 0 M. Irfan 10 - 1 - 57 - 3(w-3) W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 51 - 2(nb-1 w-1) H. Sohail 10 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-3) S. Afridi 10 - 1 - 36 - 1(w-1) A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez b Mills 6 A. Shehzad lbw b Vettori 28 A. Shafiq c Devcich b Neesham 5 Y. Khan c Brownlie b Vettori 4 H. Sohail not out 85 Misbah-ul-Haq c Vettori b Neesham 13 S. Ahmed c Milne b N. McCullum 26 S. Afridi run out (Taylor) 61 W. Riaz not out 9 Extras (lb-1 w-12) 13 Total (for 7 wickets, 49.3 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-13 M. Hafeez,2-40 A. Shafiq,3-40 A. Shehzad,4-52 Y. Khan,5-86 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-124 S. Ahmed,7-234 S. Afridi Did not bat: U. Gul, M. Irfan Bowling K. Mills 10 - 2 - 54 - 1 A. Milne 10 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-1) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 J. Neesham 9.3 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-6) N. McCullum 8 - 0 - 35 - 1 A. Devcich 2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets