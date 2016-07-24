Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between West Indies and India on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India 1st innings 566 for 8 decl (V. Kohli 200, R. Ashwin 113, S. Dhawan 84, A. Mishra 53) West Indies 1st innings 243 (K. Brathwaite 74, S. Dowrich 57no; U. Yadav 4-41, M. Shami 4-66) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 21-1) K. Brathwaite lbw b I. Sharma 2 R. Chandrika c Saha b R. Ashwin 31 Da. Bravo c Rahane b U. Yadav 10 M. Samuels b R. Ashwin 50 J. Blackwood c Kohli b R. Ashwin 0 R. Chase c sub b R. Ashwin 8 S. Dowrich lbw b Mishra 9 J. Holder b R. Ashwin 16 C. Brathwaite not out 51 D. Bishoo c Pujara b R. Ashwin 45 S. Gabriel b R. Ashwin 4 Extras (nb-5) 5 Total (all out, 78 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Brathwaite,2-21 Da. Bravo,3-88 R. Chandrika,4-92 J. Blackwood,5-101 M. Samuels,6-106 R. Chase,7-120 S. Dowrich,8-132 J. Holder,9-227 D. Bishoo,10-231 S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 11 - 2 - 27 - 1(nb-3) M. Shami 10 - 3 - 26 - 0(nb-1) U. Yadav 13 - 4 - 34 - 1 R. Ashwin 25 - 8 - 83 - 7 A. Mishra 19 - 3 - 61 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by an innings and 92 runs
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.