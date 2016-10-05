Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa
Australia Innings
D. Warner c Duminy b Tahir 117
A. Finch c Rabada b Tahir 53
S. Smith b Steyn 108
G. Bailey c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 28
M. Marsh c Miller b Steyn 2
T. Head c&b Rabada 35
M. Wade not out 17
Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 371
Fall of wickets: 1-110 A. Finch,2-234 D. Warner,3-280 G. Bailey,4-300 M. Marsh,5-325 S. Smith,6-371 T. Head
Did not bat: J. Hastings, A. Zampa, C. Tremain, D. Worrall
Bowling
D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 96 - 2(w-1)
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 86 - 1(w-4)
D. Pretorius 6 - 0 - 42 - 0
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 54 - 2
A. Phehlukwayo 8 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-3)
J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 32 - 0
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Worrall b Tremain 70
H. Amla lbw b Hastings 45
F. du Plessis c Warner b Head 33
R. Rossouw lbw b Zampa 18
J. Duminy c Finch b Hastings 20
D. Miller not out 118
D. Pretorius c Warner b M. Marsh 15
A. Phehlukwayo not out 42
Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11
Total (for 6 wickets, 49.2 overs) 372
Fall of wickets: 1-66 H. Amla,2-140 F. du Plessis,3-164 Q. de Kock,4-179 R. Rossouw,5-217 J. Duminy,6-265 D. Pretorius
Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir
Bowling
C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 65 - 1(w-2)
D. Worrall 9 - 0 - 78 - 0(w-2)
J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 79 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2)
A. Zampa 7.2 - 1 - 55 - 1(w-1)
T. Head 3 - 0 - 31 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 4 wickets