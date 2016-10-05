Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa Australia Innings D. Warner c Duminy b Tahir 117 A. Finch c Rabada b Tahir 53 S. Smith b Steyn 108 G. Bailey c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 28 M. Marsh c Miller b Steyn 2 T. Head c&b Rabada 35 M. Wade not out 17 Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 371 Fall of wickets: 1-110 A. Finch,2-234 D. Warner,3-280 G. Bailey,4-300 M. Marsh,5-325 S. Smith,6-371 T. Head Did not bat: J. Hastings, A. Zampa, C. Tremain, D. Worrall Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 96 - 2(w-1) K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 86 - 1(w-4) D. Pretorius 6 - 0 - 42 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 54 - 2 A. Phehlukwayo 8 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-3) J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 32 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Worrall b Tremain 70 H. Amla lbw b Hastings 45 F. du Plessis c Warner b Head 33 R. Rossouw lbw b Zampa 18 J. Duminy c Finch b Hastings 20 D. Miller not out 118 D. Pretorius c Warner b M. Marsh 15 A. Phehlukwayo not out 42 Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 49.2 overs) 372 Fall of wickets: 1-66 H. Amla,2-140 F. du Plessis,3-164 Q. de Kock,4-179 R. Rossouw,5-217 J. Duminy,6-265 D. Pretorius Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 65 - 1(w-2) D. Worrall 9 - 0 - 78 - 0(w-2) J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 79 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2) A. Zampa 7.2 - 1 - 55 - 1(w-1) T. Head 3 - 0 - 31 - 1 Referees Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 4 wickets