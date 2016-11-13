Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings 85 (V. Philander 5-21) Day 2: Play abandoned due to weather conditions South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 171-5) S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23 D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17 H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47 J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7 T. Bavuma not out 38 Q. de Kock not out 28 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 55 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla To bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 15 - 0 - 49 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 7 - 36 - 2 J. Mennie 14 - 1 - 47 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft