May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Saturday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan 1st innings 557 for 8 decl (A. Ali 226, Y. Khan 148, A. Shafiq 107) Bangladesh 1st innings 203 (S. Al Hasan 89no) Pakistan 2nd innings 195 for 6 decl (Misbah-ul-Haq 82) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 63-1; Target: 550 runs) T. Iqbal c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 42 I. Kayes b Shah 16 M. Haque c Shafiq b Shah 68 Mahmudullah c Y. Khan b I. Khan 2 S. Al Hasan c Riaz b Hafeez 13 M. Rahim b Shah 0 S. Sarkar c S. Ahmed b Riaz 1 S. Hom b J. Khan 39 T. Islam c Aslam b Shah 10 M. Shahid not out 14 S. Hossain absent injured Extras (b-4 lb-4 nb-8) 16 Total (all out, 56.5 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-48 I. Kayes,2-86 T. Iqbal,3-95 Mahmudullah,4-121 S. Al Hasan,5-126 M. Rahim,6-139 S. Sarkar,7-143 M. Haque,8-177 T. Islam,9-221 S. Hom To bat: Bowling J. Khan 10.5 - 1 - 45 - 1(nb-1) I. Khan 11 - 1 - 56 - 2(nb-1) Y. Shah 21 - 3 - 73 - 4 W. Riaz 11 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-2) M. Hafeez 3 - 0 - 3 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 328 runs