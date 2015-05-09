May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Saturday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Pakistan 1st innings 557 for 8 decl (A. Ali 226, Y. Khan 148, A. Shafiq 107)
Bangladesh 1st innings 203 (S. Al Hasan 89no)
Pakistan 2nd innings 195 for 6 decl (Misbah-ul-Haq 82)
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 63-1; Target: 550 runs)
T. Iqbal c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 42
I. Kayes b Shah 16
M. Haque c Shafiq b Shah 68
Mahmudullah c Y. Khan b I. Khan 2
S. Al Hasan c Riaz b Hafeez 13
M. Rahim b Shah 0
S. Sarkar c S. Ahmed b Riaz 1
S. Hom b J. Khan 39
T. Islam c Aslam b Shah 10
M. Shahid not out 14
S. Hossain absent injured
Extras (b-4 lb-4 nb-8) 16
Total (all out, 56.5 overs) 221
Fall of wickets: 1-48 I. Kayes,2-86 T. Iqbal,3-95 Mahmudullah,4-121 S. Al Hasan,5-126 M. Rahim,6-139 S. Sarkar,7-143 M. Haque,8-177 T. Islam,9-221 S. Hom
To bat:
Bowling
J. Khan 10.5 - 1 - 45 - 1(nb-1)
I. Khan 11 - 1 - 56 - 2(nb-1)
Y. Shah 21 - 3 - 73 - 4
W. Riaz 11 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-2)
M. Hafeez 3 - 0 - 3 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Pakistan won by 328 runs