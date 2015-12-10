Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and West Indies on Thursday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings J. Burns b Gabriel 33 D. Warner c Ramdin b Warrican 64 S. Smith c Blackwood b Warrican 10 A. Voges not out 174 S. Marsh not out 139 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-11 w-1) 18 Total (for 3 wickets, 89 overs) 438 Fall of wickets: 1-75 J. Burns,2-104 S. Smith,3-121 D. Warner To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 12 - 0 - 76 - 0(nb-1 w-1) K. Roach 11 - 1 - 64 - 0(nb-3) S. Gabriel 10 - 1 - 59 - 1(nb-4) J. Holder 15 - 1 - 45 - 0(nb-3) J. Warrican 22 - 1 - 111 - 2 K. Brathwaite 13 - 0 - 52 - 0 J. Blackwood 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad