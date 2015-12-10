UPDATE 2-Cricket-Rahul, Rahane guide India to 2-1 series win
* Smith hails quality of cricket in the series (Adds quotes)
Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 409-8) M. Guptill c Chandimal b Mathews 156 T. Latham c&b Lakmal 22 K. Williamson c Karunaratne b Pradeep 88 R. Taylor lbw b Pradeep 8 B. McCullum c Vithanage b Siriwardana 75 M. Santner c Chandimal b Chameera 12 B. Watling c Vithanage b Chameera 5 D. Bracewell lbw b Pradeep 47 T. Southee c Siriwardana b Lakmal 2 N. Wagner c Jayasundara b Pradeep 7 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 9 Total (all out, 96.1 overs) 431 Fall of wickets: 1-56 T. Latham,2-229 K. Williamson,3-245 R. Taylor,4-334 B. McCullum,5-359 M. Santner,6-365 B. Watling,7-394 M. Guptill,8-399 T. Southee,9-426 N. Wagner,10-431 D. Bracewell Bowling S. Lakmal 16 - 1 - 69 - 2 N. Pradeep 23.1 - 2 - 112 - 4 A. Mathews 9 - 2 - 28 - 1 D. Chameera 20 - 2 - 112 - 2(w-1) R. Herath 19 - 1 - 46 - 0 U. Jayasundara 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(nb-1) M. Siriwardana 4 - 0 - 24 - 1 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne not out 21 K. Mendis c Watling b Boult 8 U. Jayasundara c Watling b Wagner 1 D. Chandimal not out 6 Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 18 overs) 38 Fall of wickets: 1-19 K. Mendis,2-29 U. Jayasundara To bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 6 - 2 - 16 - 1 T. Southee 5 - 1 - 6 - 0 D. Bracewell 4 - 2 - 5 - 0 N. Wagner 3 - 0 - 9 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon
* Smith hails quality of cricket in the series (Adds quotes)
March 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Tuesday in Dharamsala, India Australia 1st innings 300 (S. Smith 111, M. Wade 57, D. Warner 56; K. Yadav 4-68) India 1st innings 332 (R. Jadeja 63, L. Rahul 60, C. Pujara 57; N. Lyon 5-92) Australia 2nd innings 137 India 2nd innings (Overnight: 19-0; Target: 106 runs) L. Rahul n