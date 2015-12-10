Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 409-8) M. Guptill c Chandimal b Mathews 156 T. Latham c&b Lakmal 22 K. Williamson c Karunaratne b Pradeep 88 R. Taylor lbw b Pradeep 8 B. McCullum c Vithanage b Siriwardana 75 M. Santner c Chandimal b Chameera 12 B. Watling c Vithanage b Chameera 5 D. Bracewell lbw b Pradeep 47 T. Southee c Siriwardana b Lakmal 2 N. Wagner c Jayasundara b Pradeep 7 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 9 Total (all out, 96.1 overs) 431 Fall of wickets: 1-56 T. Latham,2-229 K. Williamson,3-245 R. Taylor,4-334 B. McCullum,5-359 M. Santner,6-365 B. Watling,7-394 M. Guptill,8-399 T. Southee,9-426 N. Wagner,10-431 D. Bracewell Bowling S. Lakmal 16 - 1 - 69 - 2 N. Pradeep 23.1 - 2 - 112 - 4 A. Mathews 9 - 2 - 28 - 1 D. Chameera 20 - 2 - 112 - 2(w-1) R. Herath 19 - 1 - 46 - 0 U. Jayasundara 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(nb-1) M. Siriwardana 4 - 0 - 24 - 1 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne not out 21 K. Mendis c Watling b Boult 8 U. Jayasundara c Watling b Wagner 1 D. Chandimal not out 6 Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 18 overs) 38 Fall of wickets: 1-19 K. Mendis,2-29 U. Jayasundara To bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 6 - 2 - 16 - 1 T. Southee 5 - 1 - 6 - 0 D. Bracewell 4 - 2 - 5 - 0 N. Wagner 3 - 0 - 9 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon