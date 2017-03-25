March 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Saturday in Dharamsala, India
Australia 1st innings
D. Warner c Rahane b K. Yadav 56
M. Renshaw b U. Yadav 1
S. Smith c Rahane b R. Ashwin 111
S. Marsh c Saha b U. Yadav 4
P. Handscomb b K. Yadav 8
G. Maxwell b K. Yadav 8
M. Wade b Jadeja 57
P. Cummins c&b K. Yadav 21
S. O'Keefe run out (Saha) 8
N. Lyon c Pujara b B. Kumar 13
J. Hazlewood not out 2
Extras (b-1 lb-10) 11
Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-10 M. Renshaw,2-144 D. Warner,3-153 S. Marsh,4-168 P. Handscomb,5-178 G. Maxwell,6-208 S. Smith,7-245 P. Cummins,8-269 S. O'Keefe,9-298 M. Wade,10-300 N. Lyon
Bowling
B. Kumar 12.3 - 2 - 41 - 1
U. Yadav 15 - 1 - 69 - 2
R. Ashwin 23 - 5 - 54 - 1
R. Jadeja 15 - 1 - 57 - 1
K. Yadav 23 - 3 - 68 - 4
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Richie Richardson