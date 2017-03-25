March 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Saturday in Dharamsala, India Australia 1st innings D. Warner c Rahane b K. Yadav 56 M. Renshaw b U. Yadav 1 S. Smith c Rahane b R. Ashwin 111 S. Marsh c Saha b U. Yadav 4 P. Handscomb b K. Yadav 8 G. Maxwell b K. Yadav 8 M. Wade b Jadeja 57 P. Cummins c&b K. Yadav 21 S. O'Keefe run out (Saha) 8 N. Lyon c Pujara b B. Kumar 13 J. Hazlewood not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-10) 11 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-10 M. Renshaw,2-144 D. Warner,3-153 S. Marsh,4-168 P. Handscomb,5-178 G. Maxwell,6-208 S. Smith,7-245 P. Cummins,8-269 S. O'Keefe,9-298 M. Wade,10-300 N. Lyon Bowling B. Kumar 12.3 - 2 - 41 - 1 U. Yadav 15 - 1 - 69 - 2 R. Ashwin 23 - 5 - 54 - 1 R. Jadeja 15 - 1 - 57 - 1 K. Yadav 23 - 3 - 68 - 4 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson