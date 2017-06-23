June 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard in the first One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
India Innings
A. Rahane c Holder b Joseph 62
S. Dhawan lbw b Bishoo 87
V. Kohli not out 32
Y. Singh c Lewis b Holder 4
M. Dhoni not out 9
Extras (w-5) 5
Total (for 3 wickets, 39.2 overs) 199
Fall of wickets: 1-132 A. Rahane,2-168 S. Dhawan,3-185 Y. Singh
Did not bat: K. Jadhav, H. Pandya, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Holder 8 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1)
A. Joseph 8 - 0 - 53 - 1(w-1)
A. Nurse 4 - 1 - 22 - 0
M. Cummins 8 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2)
D. Bishoo 10 - 0 - 39 - 1
J. Carter 1.2 - 0 - 5 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: David Boon