Nov 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Monday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings 85 (V. Philander 5-21) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 171-5) S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23 D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17 H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47 J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7 T. Bavuma c Lyon b Mennie 74 Q. de Kock b Hazlewood 104 V. Philander c Nevill b Hazlewood 32 K. Maharaj b Hazlewood 1 K. Abbott lbw b Hazlewood 3 K. Rabada not out 5 Extras (b-3 lb-8 nb-1) 12 Total (all out, 100.5 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla,6-276 Q. de Kock,7-292 T. Bavuma,8-293 K. Maharaj,9-297 K. Abbott,10-326 V. Philander Bowling M. Starc 24 - 1 - 79 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 30.5 - 10 - 89 - 6 J. Mennie 28 - 5 - 85 - 1 N. Lyon 17 - 2 - 57 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Australia 2nd innings J. Burns c de Kock b Abbott 0 D. Warner b Abbott 45 U. Khawaja not out 56 S. Smith not out 18 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 36 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-79 D. Warner To bat: A. Voges, C. Ferguson, P. Nevill, M. Starc, J. Mennie, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling K. Abbott 14 - 1 - 55 - 2 V. Philander 9 - 1 - 28 - 0(nb-1) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 K. Rabada 9 - 2 - 19 - 0 K. Maharaj 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft