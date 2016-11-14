Nov 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Monday in Hobart, Australia
Australia 1st innings 85 (V. Philander 5-21)
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 171-5)
S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23
D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17
H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47
J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1
F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7
T. Bavuma c Lyon b Mennie 74
Q. de Kock b Hazlewood 104
V. Philander c Nevill b Hazlewood 32
K. Maharaj b Hazlewood 1
K. Abbott lbw b Hazlewood 3
K. Rabada not out 5
Extras (b-3 lb-8 nb-1) 12
Total (all out, 100.5 overs) 326
Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla,6-276 Q. de Kock,7-292 T. Bavuma,8-293 K. Maharaj,9-297 K. Abbott,10-326 V. Philander
Bowling
M. Starc 24 - 1 - 79 - 3(nb-1)
J. Hazlewood 30.5 - 10 - 89 - 6
J. Mennie 28 - 5 - 85 - 1
N. Lyon 17 - 2 - 57 - 0
S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Australia 2nd innings
J. Burns c de Kock b Abbott 0
D. Warner b Abbott 45
U. Khawaja not out 56
S. Smith not out 18
Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2
Total (for 2 wickets, 36 overs) 121
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-79 D. Warner
To bat: A. Voges, C. Ferguson, P. Nevill, M. Starc, J. Mennie, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
K. Abbott 14 - 1 - 55 - 2
V. Philander 9 - 1 - 28 - 0(nb-1)
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
K. Rabada 9 - 2 - 19 - 0
K. Maharaj 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Andy Pycroft