July 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and Pakistan on Monday in Manchester, England
England 1st innings 589 for 8 decl (J. Root 254, A. Cook 105, C. Woakes 58, J. Bairstow 58)
Pakistan 1st innings 198 (Misbah-ul-Haq 52; C. Woakes 4-67)
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 98-1)
A. Cook not out 76
A. Hales c S. Ahmed b Amir 24
J. Root not out 71
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (for 1 wickets declared, 30 overs) 173
Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Hales
Did not bat: J. Vince, G. Ballance, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Amir 11 - 2 - 43 - 1
R. Ali 8 - 0 - 54 - 0
Y. Shah 9 - 0 - 53 - 0
Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 21 - 0
Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 565 runs)
M. Hafeez c Ballance b Ali 42
S. Masood c Cook b Anderson 1
Az. Ali lbw b Anderson 8
Y. Khan c Hales b Ali 28
Misbah-ul-Haq b Woakes 35
A. Shafiq lbw b Anderson 39
S. Ahmed c Bairstow b Woakes 7
Y. Shah lbw b Ali 10
W. Riaz c Cook b Root 19
M. Amir c Broad b Woakes 29
R. Ali not out 8
Extras (b-2 lb-4 nb-1 w-1) 8
Total (all out, 70.3 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Masood,2-25 Az. Ali,3-83 M. Hafeez,4-102 Y. Khan,5-145 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-163 S. Ahmed,7-167 A. Shafiq,8-190 Y. Shah,9-208 W. Riaz,10-234 M. Amir
Bowling
J. Anderson 16 - 2 - 41 - 3
S. Broad 14 - 3 - 37 - 0
B. Stokes 5.2 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 18.4 - 1 - 88 - 3(nb-1)
C. Woakes 15.3 - 2 - 41 - 3
J. Root 1 - 1 - 0 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: England won by 330 runs