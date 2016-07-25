July 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and Pakistan on Monday in Manchester, England England 1st innings 589 for 8 decl (J. Root 254, A. Cook 105, C. Woakes 58, J. Bairstow 58) Pakistan 1st innings 198 (Misbah-ul-Haq 52; C. Woakes 4-67) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 98-1) A. Cook not out 76 A. Hales c S. Ahmed b Amir 24 J. Root not out 71 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 1 wickets declared, 30 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Hales Did not bat: J. Vince, G. Ballance, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 11 - 2 - 43 - 1 R. Ali 8 - 0 - 54 - 0 Y. Shah 9 - 0 - 53 - 0 Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 21 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 565 runs) M. Hafeez c Ballance b Ali 42 S. Masood c Cook b Anderson 1 Az. Ali lbw b Anderson 8 Y. Khan c Hales b Ali 28 Misbah-ul-Haq b Woakes 35 A. Shafiq lbw b Anderson 39 S. Ahmed c Bairstow b Woakes 7 Y. Shah lbw b Ali 10 W. Riaz c Cook b Root 19 M. Amir c Broad b Woakes 29 R. Ali not out 8 Extras (b-2 lb-4 nb-1 w-1) 8 Total (all out, 70.3 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Masood,2-25 Az. Ali,3-83 M. Hafeez,4-102 Y. Khan,5-145 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-163 S. Ahmed,7-167 A. Shafiq,8-190 Y. Shah,9-208 W. Riaz,10-234 M. Amir Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 2 - 41 - 3 S. Broad 14 - 3 - 37 - 0 B. Stokes 5.2 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 18.4 - 1 - 88 - 3(nb-1) C. Woakes 15.3 - 2 - 41 - 3 J. Root 1 - 1 - 0 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: England won by 330 runs