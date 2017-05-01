May 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Monday in Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 286-6)
K. Brathwaite c S. Ahmed b Amir 9
K. Powell lbw b Amir 38
S. Hetmyer c Az. Ali b Abbas 1
S. Hope c S. Ahmed b Shah 5
R. Chase c Y. Khan b Amir 131
V. Singh c Y. Khan b Abbas 3
S. Dowrich c Y. Khan b S. Khan 29
J. Holder c S. Ahmed b Abbas 58
D. Bishoo c Shah b Abbas 14
A. Joseph b Shah 8
S. Gabriel not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-10 w-2) 16
Total (all out, 98.5 overs) 312
Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Brathwaite,2-13 S. Hetmyer,3-37 S. Hope,4-102 K. Powell,5-107 V. Singh,6-154 S. Dowrich,7-286 J. Holder,8-286 R. Chase,9-312 D. Bishoo,10-312 A. Joseph
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 26 - 5 - 65 - 3
Mohammad Abbas 23 - 6 - 56 - 4(w-2)
Yasir Shah 25.5 - 2 - 83 - 2
Shadab Khan 23 - 3 - 90 - 1
Azhar Ali 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Pakistan 1st innings
Azhar Ali not out 81
Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Bishoo 70
Babar Azam c&b Gabriel 0
Younis Khan c Gabriel b Bishoo 0
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 7
Extras (b-2 lb-3 nb-9) 14
Total (for 3 wickets, 69 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-155 A. Shehzad,2-156 B. Azam,3-161 Y. Khan
To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, Y. Shah, S. Khan, M. Abbas
Bowling
S. Gabriel 16 - 3 - 45 - 1(nb-8)
A. Joseph 11 - 3 - 24 - 0
R. Chase 11 - 1 - 37 - 0(nb-1)
J. Holder 10 - 6 - 8 - 0
D. Bishoo 21 - 8 - 53 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad