Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between India and United Arab Emirates on Saturday in Perth, Australia United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali c Dhoni b B. Kumar 4 A. Berenger c Dhoni b U. Yadav 4 K. Chandran c Raina b Ashwin 4 K. Khan c Raina b Ashwin 14 S. Patil c Dhawan b Ashwin 7 S. Anwar b U. Yadav 35 R. Mustafa lbw b M. Sharma 2 A. Javed c Raina b Jadeja 2 M. Naveed b Ashwin 6 M. Tauqir b Jadeja 1 M. Guruge not out 10 Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13 Total (all out, 31.3 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Berenger,2-13 A. Ali,3-28 K. Chandran,4-41 S. Patil,5-44 K. Khan,6-52 R. Mustafa,7-61 A. Javed,8-68 M. Naveed,9-71 M. Tauqir,10-102 S. Anwar Bowling B. Kumar 5 - 0 - 19 - 1(w-2) U. Yadav 6.3 - 2 - 15 - 2(w-3) R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 25 - 4(w-1) M. Sharma 5 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-2) R. Jadeja 5 - 0 - 23 - 2 India Innings Ro. Sharma not out 57 S. Dhawan c Mustafa b Naveed 14 V. Kohli not out 33 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 18.5 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-29 S. Dhawan Did not bat: A. Rahane, S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, M. Sharma Bowling M. Naveed 5 - 0 - 35 - 1 M. Guruge 6 - 1 - 19 - 0 A. Javed 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 K. Chandran 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Tauqir 2.5 - 0 - 21 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 9 wickets