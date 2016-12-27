Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 267-6) S. Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59 D. Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45 H. Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20 J. Duminy lbw b Herath 63 F. du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37 T. Bavuma lbw b Herath 3 Q. de Kock b Pradeep 37 V. Philander c Chameera b Pradeep 13 K. Maharaj c Chandimal b Lakmal 0 K. Abbott run out (K. Perera, Chandimal) 0 K. Rabada not out 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-5 w-1) 9 Total (all out, 98.5 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-104 S. Cook,2-105 D. Elgar,3-178 H. Amla,4-213 J. Duminy,5-225 T. Bavuma,6-253 F. du Plessis,7-276 V. Philander,8-276 K. Maharaj,9-281 K. Abbott,10-286 Q. de Kock Bowling S. Lakmal 27 - 9 - 63 - 5 N. Pradeep 21.5 - 5 - 66 - 2(nb-2) A. Mathews 13 - 5 - 26 - 0(w-1) D. Chameera 14 - 1 - 68 - 0(nb-3) R. Herath 20 - 4 - 48 - 2 D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 12 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne b Abbott 5 K. Silva lbw b Philander 16 K. Perera c de Kock b Philander 7 K. Mendis c de Kock b Abbott 0 A. Mathews c Elgar b Rabada 39 D. Chandimal lbw b Philander 28 D. de Silva not out 43 R. Herath lbw b Maharaj 24 D. Chameera not out 7 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-5) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 57 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-19 K. Perera,3-22 K. Mendis,4-61 K. Silva,5-94 A. Mathews,6-121 D. Chandimal,7-157 R. Herath To bat: S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 16 - 7 - 35 - 3(nb-2) K. Abbott 18 - 3 - 49 - 2 K. Rabada 13 - 3 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-5) K. Maharaj 10 - 3 - 30 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon