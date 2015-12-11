Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and West Indies on Friday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 438-3) J. Burns b Gabriel 33 D. Warner c Ramdin b Warrican 64 S. Smith c Blackwood b Warrican 10 A. Voges not out 269 S. Marsh c Da. Bravo b Warrican 182 M. Marsh not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-14 w-3) 24 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 114 overs) 583 Fall of wickets: 1-75 J. Burns,2-104 S. Smith,3-121 D. Warner,4-570 S. Marsh Did not bat: P. Nevill, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 17 - 0 - 108 - 0(nb-2 w-1) K. Roach 16 - 1 - 99 - 0(nb-4 w-1) S. Gabriel 10 - 1 - 59 - 1(nb-4) J. Holder 24 - 3 - 75 - 0(nb-4 w-1) J. Warrican 28 - 1 - 158 - 3 K. Brathwaite 13 - 0 - 52 - 0 J. Blackwood 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite lbw b Hazlewood 2 R. Chandrika c Smith b Lyon 25 Da. Bravo not out 94 M. Samuels c&b Lyon 9 J. Blackwood c Burns b Lyon 0 D. Ramdin b Hazlewood 8 J. Holder lbw b Siddle 15 K. Roach not out 31 Extras (b-7 lb-10 nb-5 w-1) 23 Total (for 6 wickets, 65 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-17 K. Brathwaite,2-58 R. Chandrika,3-78 M. Samuels,4-78 J. Blackwood,5-89 D. Ramdin,6-116 J. Holder To bat: J. Taylor, J. Warrican, S. Gabriel Bowling J. Hazlewood 16 - 4 - 43 - 2 J. Pattinson 15 - 0 - 68 - 0(nb-5 w-1) P. Siddle 12 - 5 - 22 - 1 N. Lyon 19 - 6 - 43 - 3 M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad