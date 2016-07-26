Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
July 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Tuesday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Starc 5 K. Silva c Voges b Hazlewood 4 K. Mendis lbw b Hazlewood 8 D. Chandimal c Nevill b Hazlewood 15 A. Mathews c Smith b O'Keefe 15 D. de Silva c Burns b Lyon 24 K. Perera b Lyon 20 D. Perera lbw b Lyon 0 R. Herath lbw b Starc 6 L. Sandakan not out 19 N. Pradeep c Smith b O'Keefe 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (all out, 34.2 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Karunaratne,2-15 K. Mendis,3-18 K. Silva,4-43 A. Mathews,5-67 D. Chandimal,6-87 D. de Silva,7-87 D. Perera,8-94 K. Perera,9-100 R. Herath,10-117 N. Pradeep Bowling M. Starc 11 - 1 - 51 - 2 J. Hazlewood 10 - 4 - 21 - 3 S. O'Keefe 10.2 - 3 - 32 - 2 N. Lyon 3 - 0 - 12 - 3 Australia 1st innings J. Burns b Herath 3 D. Warner b Pradeep 0 U. Khawaja not out 25 S. Smith not out 28 Extras (b-4 lb-6) 10 Total (for 2 wickets, 20 overs) 66 Fall of wickets: 1-3 D. Warner,2-7 J. Burns To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, S. O'Keefe, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling N. Pradeep 5 - 3 - 3 - 1 R. Herath 6 - 2 - 15 - 1 D. Perera 4 - 1 - 19 - 0 L. Sandakan 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 A. Mathews 3 - 1 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.