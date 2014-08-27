Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and India on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales India Innings Ro. Sharma c Woakes b Tredwell 52 S. Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 11 V. Kohli c Cook b Woakes 0 A. Rahane st Buttler b Tredwell 41 S. Raina c Anderson b Woakes 100 M. Dhoni b Woakes 52 R. Jadeja not out 9 R. Ashwin not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-1 w-16) 29 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-110 A. Rahane,4-132 Ro. Sharma,5-276 S. Raina,6-288 M. Dhoni Did not bat: B. Kumar, M. Shami, M. Sharma Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 1 - 57 - 0(w-2) C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 52 - 4(w-2) C. Jordan 10 - 0 - 73 - 0(w-12) B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 54 - 0(nb-1) J. Root 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 J. Tredwell 10 - 1 - 42 - 2 England Innings (D/L Target: 295 off 47) A. Cook lbw b Shami 19 A. Hales c Ashwin b Jadeja 40 I. Bell b Shami 1 J. Root b B. Kumar 4 E. Morgan c Shami b Ashwin 28 J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 2 B. Stokes c Rahane b Jadeja 23 C. Woakes st Dhoni b Jadeja 20 C. Jordan lbw b Raina 0 J. Tredwell c Jadeja b Ashwin 10 J. Anderson not out 9 Extras (lb-3 w-2) 5 Total (all out, 38.1 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-54 A. Cook,2-56 I. Bell,3-63 J. Root,4-81 A. Hales,5-85 J. Buttler,6-119 E. Morgan,7-126 B. Stokes,8-128 C. Jordan,9-143 C. Woakes,10-161 J. Tredwell Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 30 - 1 M. Sharma 6 - 1 - 18 - 0 M. Shami 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2) R. Ashwin 9.1 - 0 - 38 - 2 R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 28 - 4 S. Raina 3 - 0 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Tim Robinson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 133 runs (D/L Method)