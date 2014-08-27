UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and India on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales India Innings Ro. Sharma c Woakes b Tredwell 52 S. Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 11 V. Kohli c Cook b Woakes 0 A. Rahane st Buttler b Tredwell 41 S. Raina c Anderson b Woakes 100 M. Dhoni b Woakes 52 R. Jadeja not out 9 R. Ashwin not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-1 w-16) 29 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-110 A. Rahane,4-132 Ro. Sharma,5-276 S. Raina,6-288 M. Dhoni Did not bat: B. Kumar, M. Shami, M. Sharma Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 1 - 57 - 0(w-2) C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 52 - 4(w-2) C. Jordan 10 - 0 - 73 - 0(w-12) B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 54 - 0(nb-1) J. Root 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 J. Tredwell 10 - 1 - 42 - 2 England Innings (D/L Target: 295 off 47) A. Cook lbw b Shami 19 A. Hales c Ashwin b Jadeja 40 I. Bell b Shami 1 J. Root b B. Kumar 4 E. Morgan c Shami b Ashwin 28 J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 2 B. Stokes c Rahane b Jadeja 23 C. Woakes st Dhoni b Jadeja 20 C. Jordan lbw b Raina 0 J. Tredwell c Jadeja b Ashwin 10 J. Anderson not out 9 Extras (lb-3 w-2) 5 Total (all out, 38.1 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-54 A. Cook,2-56 I. Bell,3-63 J. Root,4-81 A. Hales,5-85 J. Buttler,6-119 E. Morgan,7-126 B. Stokes,8-128 C. Jordan,9-143 C. Woakes,10-161 J. Tredwell Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 30 - 1 M. Sharma 6 - 1 - 18 - 0 M. Shami 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2) R. Ashwin 9.1 - 0 - 38 - 2 R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 28 - 4 S. Raina 3 - 0 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Tim Robinson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 133 runs (D/L Method)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.