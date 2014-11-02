Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 570 for 6 decl (Y. Khan 213, A. Ali 109, Misbah-ul-Haq 101) Australia 1st innings 261 (M. Marsh 87) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 61-2) A. Shehzad b Johnson 14 M. Hafeez c Starc b Johnson 3 Az. Ali not out 100 Y. Khan lbw b Smith 46 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 101 Extras (b-23 lb-4 nb-1 w-1) 29 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 60.4 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Shehzad,2-21 M. Hafeez,3-152 Y. Khan Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 7 - 1 - 45 - 2 N. Lyon 18 - 3 - 48 - 0 M. Starc 11.4 - 2 - 56 - 0(w-1) P. Siddle 14 - 4 - 48 - 0(nb-1) S. Smith 6 - 0 - 54 - 1 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 603 runs) C. Rogers c Shafiq b Babar 2 D. Warner c Shah b Hafeez 58 G. Maxwell lbw b Babar 4 M. Clarke b Babar 5 S. Smith not out 38 M. Marsh not out 26 Extras (b-4 nb-1 pen-5) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 48 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-19 C. Rogers,2-31 G. Maxwell,3-43 M. Clarke,4-101 D. Warner To bat: B. Haddin, M. Starc, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, N. Lyon Bowling R. Ali 5 - 4 - 1 - 0 I. Khan 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 M. Hafeez 12 - 1 - 33 - 1 Z. Babar 17 - 1 - 65 - 3 Y. Shah 8 - 0 - 21 - 0(nb-1) Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle