Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 570 for 6 decl (Y. Khan 213, A. Ali 109, Misbah-ul-Haq 101)
Australia 1st innings 261 (M. Marsh 87)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 61-2)
A. Shehzad b Johnson 14
M. Hafeez c Starc b Johnson 3
Az. Ali not out 100
Y. Khan lbw b Smith 46
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 101
Extras (b-23 lb-4 nb-1 w-1) 29
Total (for 3 wickets declared, 60.4 overs) 293
Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Shehzad,2-21 M. Hafeez,3-152 Y. Khan
Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Johnson 7 - 1 - 45 - 2
N. Lyon 18 - 3 - 48 - 0
M. Starc 11.4 - 2 - 56 - 0(w-1)
P. Siddle 14 - 4 - 48 - 0(nb-1)
S. Smith 6 - 0 - 54 - 1
M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0
Australia 2nd innings (Target: 603 runs)
C. Rogers c Shafiq b Babar 2
D. Warner c Shah b Hafeez 58
G. Maxwell lbw b Babar 4
M. Clarke b Babar 5
S. Smith not out 38
M. Marsh not out 26
Extras (b-4 nb-1 pen-5) 10
Total (for 4 wickets, 48 overs) 143
Fall of wickets: 1-19 C. Rogers,2-31 G. Maxwell,3-43 M. Clarke,4-101 D. Warner
To bat: B. Haddin, M. Starc, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, N. Lyon
Bowling
R. Ali 5 - 4 - 1 - 0
I. Khan 5 - 1 - 13 - 0
M. Hafeez 12 - 1 - 33 - 1
Z. Babar 17 - 1 - 65 - 3
Y. Shah 8 - 0 - 21 - 0(nb-1)
Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle