Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Thursday in Napier, New Zealand Result: abandoned
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.