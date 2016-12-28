Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 310-6) S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9 Az. Ali not out 205 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23 Y. Khan b Bird 21 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11 A. Shafiq c Smith b Bird 50 S. Ahmed c Renshaw b Hazlewood 10 M. Amir c Wade b Starc 29 So. Khan run out (Maddinson) 65 W. Riaz c&b Hazlewood 1 Extras (b-4 lb-9 nb-1 w-5) 19 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 126.3 overs) 443 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-240 A. Shafiq,6-268 S. Ahmed,7-317 M. Amir,8-435 So. Khan,9-443 W. Riaz Did not bat: Y. Shah Bowling M. Starc 31 - 6 - 125 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 32.3 - 11 - 50 - 3 J. Bird 34 - 5 - 113 - 3(nb-1) N. Lyon 23 - 1 - 115 - 1 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 N. Maddinson 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw b Shah 10 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144 U. Khawaja not out 95 S. Smith not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-10) 19 Total (for 2 wickets, 58 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner To bat: P. Handscomb, N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 14 - 2 - 44 - 0 So. Khan 12 - 4 - 40 - 0 Y. Shah 16 - 0 - 97 - 1 W. Riaz 14 - 2 - 77 - 1(nb-10) Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.