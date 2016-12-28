Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 310-6) S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9 Az. Ali not out 205 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23 Y. Khan b Bird 21 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11 A. Shafiq c Smith b Bird 50 S. Ahmed c Renshaw b Hazlewood 10 M. Amir c Wade b Starc 29 So. Khan run out (Maddinson) 65 W. Riaz c&b Hazlewood 1 Extras (b-4 lb-9 nb-1 w-5) 19 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 126.3 overs) 443 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-240 A. Shafiq,6-268 S. Ahmed,7-317 M. Amir,8-435 So. Khan,9-443 W. Riaz Did not bat: Y. Shah Bowling M. Starc 31 - 6 - 125 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 32.3 - 11 - 50 - 3 J. Bird 34 - 5 - 113 - 3(nb-1) N. Lyon 23 - 1 - 115 - 1 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 N. Maddinson 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw b Shah 10 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144 U. Khawaja not out 95 S. Smith not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-10) 19 Total (for 2 wickets, 58 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner To bat: P. Handscomb, N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 14 - 2 - 44 - 0 So. Khan 12 - 4 - 40 - 0 Y. Shah 16 - 0 - 97 - 1 W. Riaz 14 - 2 - 77 - 1(nb-10) Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle