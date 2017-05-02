May 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday in Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies 1st innings 312 (R. Chase 131, J. Holder 58; M. Abbas 4-56)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 172-3)
Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Bishoo 105
Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Bishoo 70
Babar Azam c&b Gabriel 0
Younis Khan c Gabriel b Bishoo 0
Misbah-ul-Haq c Hope b Holder 99
Asad Shafiq lbw b Holder 15
Sarfraz Ahmed c K. Powell b Gabriel 9
Shadab Khan c Chase b Gabriel 16
Mohammad Amir c Hope b Holder 10
Yasir Shah c Dowrich b Gabriel 24
Mohammad Abbas not out 1
Extras (b-16 lb-16 nb-12) 44
Total (all out, 140 overs) 393
Fall of wickets: 1-155 A. Shehzad,2-156 B. Azam,3-161 Y. Khan,4-259 Az. Ali,5-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-325 S. Ahmed,7-329 A. Shafiq,8-354 M. Amir,9-384 S. Khan,10-393 Y. Shah
Bowling
S. Gabriel 32 - 6 - 81 - 4(nb-9)
A. Joseph 19 - 5 - 48 - 0
R. Chase 19 - 2 - 74 - 0(nb-1)
J. Holder 29 - 11 - 42 - 3(nb-2)
D. Bishoo 41 - 11 - 116 - 3
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite not out 8
K. Powell c S. Ahmed b Abbas 6
S. Hetmyer not out 22
Extras (b-4) 4
Total (for 1 wickets, 14 overs) 40
Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Powell
To bat: S. Hope, V. Singh, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 4 - 2 - 7 - 0
Mohammad Abbas 5 - 1 - 14 - 1
Yasir Shah 3 - 1 - 6 - 0
Shadab Khan 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad