Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings 443 for 9 decl (A. Ali 205no, S. Khan 65, A. Shafiq 50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 278-2) M. Renshaw b Shah 10 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 97 S. Smith not out 100 P. Handscomb c Aslam b So. Khan 54 N. Maddinson b Shah 22 M. Wade c Shafiq b So. Khan 9 M. Starc not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-13) 22 Total (for 6 wickets, 113.5 overs) 465 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner,3-282 U. Khawaja,4-374 P. Handscomb,5-433 N. Maddinson,6-454 M. Wade To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 27 - 5 - 74 - 0(nb-1) So. Khan 23.5 - 7 - 86 - 2 Y. Shah 34 - 2 - 150 - 2 W. Riaz 27 - 3 - 135 - 2(nb-12) Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.