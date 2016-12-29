Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b Mortaza 0 T. Latham lbw b Al Hasan 22 K. Williamson c Al Hasan b Ahmed 14 N. Broom not out 109 J. Neesham st N. Hasan b Mosa. Hossain 28 C. Munro b Mortaza 3 L. Ronchi c Hayder b Ahmed 35 M. Santner c Mortaza b Roy 9 T. Southee c N. Hasan b Al Hasan 3 L. Ferguson c N. Hasan b Mortaza 4 T. Boult run out (N. Hasan, Ahmed) 12 Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-4) 12 Total (all out, 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-37 K. Williamson,3-47 T. Latham,4-98 J. Neesham,5-107 C. Munro,6-171 L. Ronchi,7-198 M. Santner,8-214 T. Southee,9-228 L. Ferguson,10-251 T. Boult Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 49 - 3(w-2) S. Roy 10 - 1 - 45 - 1(w-1) T. Ahmed 10 - 1 - 45 - 2(w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 T. Hayder 8 - 0 - 47 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 2 - 0 - 12 - 1 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Latham b Southee 16 I. Kayes c Broom b Southee 59 Sa. Rahman run out (Williamson, Ronchi) 38 Mahmudullah b Ferguson 1 S. Al Hasan c Broom b Williamson 7 Mosa. Hossain c Neesham b Williamson 3 T. Hayder st Ronchi b Williamson 2 N. Hasan c Ronchi b Boult 24 M. Mortaza c Williamson b Boult 17 T. Ahmed st Ronchi b Santner 0 S. Roy not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-10) 16 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-30 T. Iqbal,2-105 Sa. Rahman,3-112 Mahmudullah,4-128 S. Al Hasan,5-134 Mosa. Hossain,6-136 I. Kayes,7-141 T. Hayder,8-162 M. Mortaza,9-175 T. Ahmed,10-184 N. Hasan Bowling T. Boult 8.4 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-3) T. Southee 9 - 1 - 33 - 2(w-2) C. Munro 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 L. Ferguson 8 - 0 - 53 - 1(nb-1 w-2) M. Santner 8 - 1 - 20 - 1(w-1) J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1) K. Williamson 5 - 0 - 22 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 67 runs