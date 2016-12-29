Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b Mortaza 0 T. Latham lbw b Al Hasan 22 K. Williamson c Al Hasan b Ahmed 14 N. Broom not out 109 J. Neesham st N. Hasan b Mosa. Hossain 28 C. Munro b Mortaza 3 L. Ronchi c Hayder b Ahmed 35 M. Santner c Mortaza b Roy 9 T. Southee c N. Hasan b Al Hasan 3 L. Ferguson c N. Hasan b Mortaza 4 T. Boult run out (N. Hasan, Ahmed) 12 Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-4) 12 Total (all out, 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-37 K. Williamson,3-47 T. Latham,4-98 J. Neesham,5-107 C. Munro,6-171 L. Ronchi,7-198 M. Santner,8-214 T. Southee,9-228 L. Ferguson,10-251 T. Boult Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 49 - 3(w-2) S. Roy 10 - 1 - 45 - 1(w-1) T. Ahmed 10 - 1 - 45 - 2(w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 T. Hayder 8 - 0 - 47 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 2 - 0 - 12 - 1 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Latham b Southee 16 I. Kayes c Broom b Southee 59 Sa. Rahman run out (Williamson, Ronchi) 38 Mahmudullah b Ferguson 1 S. Al Hasan c Broom b Williamson 7 Mosa. Hossain c Neesham b Williamson 3 T. Hayder st Ronchi b Williamson 2 N. Hasan c Ronchi b Boult 24 M. Mortaza c Williamson b Boult 17 T. Ahmed st Ronchi b Santner 0 S. Roy not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-10) 16 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-30 T. Iqbal,2-105 Sa. Rahman,3-112 Mahmudullah,4-128 S. Al Hasan,5-134 Mosa. Hossain,6-136 I. Kayes,7-141 T. Hayder,8-162 M. Mortaza,9-175 T. Ahmed,10-184 N. Hasan Bowling T. Boult 8.4 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-3) T. Southee 9 - 1 - 33 - 2(w-2) C. Munro 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 L. Ferguson 8 - 0 - 53 - 1(nb-1 w-2) M. Santner 8 - 1 - 20 - 1(w-1) J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1) K. Williamson 5 - 0 - 22 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 67 runs
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.