Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 286 (J. Duminy 63, S. Cook 59; S. Lakmal 5-63) Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 (V. Philander 5-45) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 351-5) S. Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117 D. Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52 H. Amla lbw b Pradeep 48 J. Duminy c Mathews b D. de Silva 25 F. du Plessis not out 67 T. Bavuma c K. Mendis b D. de Silva 8 Q. de Kock lbw b Herath 69 Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-10 w-3) 20 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 90.5 overs) 406 Fall of wickets: 1-116 D. Elgar,2-221 H. Amla,3-245 S. Cook,4-267 J. Duminy,5-277 T. Bavuma,6-406 Q. de Kock Did not bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 18 - 2 - 64 - 1 N. Pradeep 14 - 0 - 65 - 1(nb-4 w-1) A. Mathews 4 - 0 - 10 - 0 D. Chameera 15 - 0 - 85 - 1(nb-2 w-2) R. Herath 24.5 - 1 - 84 - 1 D. de Silva 15 - 0 - 91 - 2 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 488 runs) D. Karunaratne run out (Duminy, de Kock) 43 K. Silva lbw b Rabada 48 K. Perera c de Kock b Maharaj 6 K. Mendis c de Kock b Rabada 58 A. Mathews not out 58 D. Chandimal c Rabada b Maharaj 8 D. de Silva not out 9 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-2) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 83 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-87 D. Karunaratne,2-93 K. Perera,3-118 K. Silva,4-193 K. Mendis,5-225 D. Chandimal To bat: R. Herath, D. Chameera, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 17 - 5 - 38 - 0 K. Abbott 15 - 3 - 31 - 0(w-1) K. Rabada 19 - 3 - 72 - 2(nb-1 w-1) K. Maharaj 29 - 7 - 84 - 2 J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon