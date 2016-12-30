Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings 443 for 9 decl (A. Ali 205no, S. Khan 65, A. Shafiq 50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 465-6) M. Renshaw b Shah 10 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 97 S. Smith not out 165 P. Handscomb c Aslam b So. Khan 54 N. Maddinson b Shah 22 M. Wade c Shafiq b So. Khan 9 M. Starc c Shafiq b So. Khan 84 N. Lyon c&b Shah 12 Extras (b-1 lb-12 nb-13 w-1) 27 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 142 overs) 624 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner,3-282 U. Khawaja,4-374 P. Handscomb,5-433 N. Maddinson,6-454 M. Wade,7-608 M. Starc,8-624 N. Lyon Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 33 - 6 - 91 - 0(nb-1 w-1) So. Khan 31 - 7 - 131 - 3 Y. Shah 41 - 2 - 207 - 3 W. Riaz 32 - 5 - 147 - 2(nb-12) Az. Ali 5 - 0 - 35 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam b Hazlewood 2 Az. Ali lbw b Hazlewood 43 B. Azam lbw b Starc 3 Y. Khan c Handscomb b Lyon 24 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Lyon 0 A. Shafiq c Handscomb b Lyon 16 S. Ahmed b Starc 43 M. Amir b Bird 11 So. Khan not out 10 W. Riaz b Starc 0 Y. Shah c Bird b Starc 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-2) 11 Total (all out, 53.2 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam,2-6 B. Azam,3-63 Y. Khan,4-63 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-89 A. Shafiq,6-101 Az. Ali,7-143 M. Amir,8-153 S. Ahmed,9-159 W. Riaz,10-163 Y. Shah Bowling M. Starc 15.2 - 4 - 36 - 4 J. Hazlewood 13 - 3 - 39 - 2 J. Bird 11 - 2 - 46 - 1(nb-2) N. Lyon 14 - 4 - 33 - 3 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by an innings and 18 runs
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.