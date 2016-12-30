Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings 443 for 9 decl (A. Ali 205no, S. Khan 65, A. Shafiq 50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 465-6) M. Renshaw b Shah 10 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 97 S. Smith not out 165 P. Handscomb c Aslam b So. Khan 54 N. Maddinson b Shah 22 M. Wade c Shafiq b So. Khan 9 M. Starc c Shafiq b So. Khan 84 N. Lyon c&b Shah 12 Extras (b-1 lb-12 nb-13 w-1) 27 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 142 overs) 624 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner,3-282 U. Khawaja,4-374 P. Handscomb,5-433 N. Maddinson,6-454 M. Wade,7-608 M. Starc,8-624 N. Lyon Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 33 - 6 - 91 - 0(nb-1 w-1) So. Khan 31 - 7 - 131 - 3 Y. Shah 41 - 2 - 207 - 3 W. Riaz 32 - 5 - 147 - 2(nb-12) Az. Ali 5 - 0 - 35 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam b Hazlewood 2 Az. Ali lbw b Hazlewood 43 B. Azam lbw b Starc 3 Y. Khan c Handscomb b Lyon 24 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Lyon 0 A. Shafiq c Handscomb b Lyon 16 S. Ahmed b Starc 43 M. Amir b Bird 11 So. Khan not out 10 W. Riaz b Starc 0 Y. Shah c Bird b Starc 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-2) 11 Total (all out, 53.2 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam,2-6 B. Azam,3-63 Y. Khan,4-63 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-89 A. Shafiq,6-101 Az. Ali,7-143 M. Amir,8-153 S. Ahmed,9-159 W. Riaz,10-163 Y. Shah Bowling M. Starc 15.2 - 4 - 36 - 4 J. Hazlewood 13 - 3 - 39 - 2 J. Bird 11 - 2 - 46 - 1(nb-2) N. Lyon 14 - 4 - 33 - 3 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by an innings and 18 runs